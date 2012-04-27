 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   If he promises not to drive his big rig into crowds of protestors again for a year, all charges will be dropped. Tag says it all   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
elchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was last summer, and while I was as freaked out as anybody by the images, a year on I honestly don't think the dude knew what was going on.

People were very tense up here, and rightfully so, and that was a goddamn perfect combination of ineptitude and geography and timing.

But I haven't seen any evidence that he was out to fark anybody up, and apparently the people whose actual job it is ro make that determination have not either.

I don't think this dude got a pass for being white. I can't imagine his career prospects are very good at the moment..

But as a person who saw that shiat happen live on my local news and immediately assumed it was some crazed right wing nut job putting the pedal to the metal for his MAGA agenda-

I ask you to entertain the possibility that the dude just farked up, bigtime,  but not out of malice, and that The System is not completely corrupt.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Google driver had been at the helm of the vehicle, would it have had the brains to stop the truck?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if this would be the case if it had been an antifa member driving a vehicle into a crowd of Trump supporters?

The problem in America is the inequality of justice
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Who cares, the crowd was mostly black and brown. Y'all drive careful now."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I agree. If he wanted to really run protesters over, he wouldn't have stopped.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I was there - Josh Turner
Youtube a8Ed-M042R8
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But he won't get to keep his commercial license, right?

Right?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Evil oil rig driver?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Good for you, for giving logic a chance.

However, this is FARK, and you are about to get shredded for being contrary. But at least you tried to offer another possibility.

Me? I think he's a prick, but hopefully he is just a moron.

But you? They're going to eat you on here.

Have a nice day!😊
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the me hand, he drove into people. On the other hand he's white. Tough call.

Seriously, though, I would need have more details and see the video.
There was one driver who was circling the block and swiping at protestors. Don't throw the book at that driver, keep hitting him repeatedly with it until he gets some sense.

Other drivers, they got stopped in traffic by blocked roads, were then circled by protestors who kept hitting the car and windows. Those I'd never blame for trying to get themselves/their families away.

If you haven't seen anyone indiscriminately attacked in a car by some riled up crowd, I have. It's not a pretty sight. Mob mentality indeed.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That's a fair look at the case, however I would respond by saying that at no point in all of history has anyone operating a motor vehicle seen a massive crowd of people and thought it was totally fine to just scoot on through.

FTA:

Prosecutors argued that the driver should have known to slow down and stop because there were several hundred people standing in the road without moving for multiple minutes.....


Assuming you are correct and it's a screw up......that's actually a lot worse. He's a professional driver who thinks driving into a crowd of people is acceptable?
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Video starts at 14:20. I assume somebody can do the math on his speed and distance and what kind of sight-lines he had.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: On the me hand, he drove into people. On the other hand he's white. Tough call.

Seriously, though, I would need have more details and see the video.
There was one driver who was circling the block and swiping at protestors. Don't throw the book at that driver, keep hitting him repeatedly with it until he gets some sense.

Other drivers, they got stopped in traffic by blocked roads, were then circled by protestors who kept hitting the car and windows. Those I'd never blame for trying to get themselves/their families away.

If you haven't seen anyone indiscriminately attacked in a car by some riled up crowd, I have. It's not a pretty sight. Mob mentality indeed.


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

Like Reginald Denny?
The video is age restricted.
 
redsquid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The children of Extinction Rebellion (remember that fad?) blocked the main intersection of my tiny, extremely liberal town to protest... something. People actually got out of their Priuses and Subarus to cheer them on. These people love choir preaching. Everyone got a participation ribbon and the environment was saved forever!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be a shame if he got run over by a mixed herd of priuses and vw bugs
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elchuck: I don't think this dude got a pass for being white. I can't imagine his career prospects are very good at the moment..


The way I read the article, he's still got his CDL and won't have a conviction on his record to endanger his HazMat endorsement. He can get a job driving a fuel tanker pretty much anywhere in the country.
 
