(KUTV Utah)   Second Utah National Guard vehicle catches fire within the week. If taxpayers knew more about Army vehicle maintenance, you'd burn up, too   (kutv.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Both fires occurred during a record heat wave in Utah with multiple days of triple-digit temperatures. "

Thank Christ we never deployed them in a hot environment.

I suspect insurance fraud.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some idiot in the motor hole is using old CUCV battery cables in HMMWVs.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised.
The sharpest tools in the shed aren't in the motor pool.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UTANG Clan was always kinda weird.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody didn't like those Trucks.....Or they needed a day off for once??
 
