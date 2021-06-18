 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Federal judge sides with Florida, lifts CDC no-sail order against cruises. The COVID must flow   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DeSantis will be President and Trump look like Lincoln I swear to Chirst.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lifeboat drills would be hilarious. "This is your captain speaking, do you honestly think any country will let you in after you escape this plagueship?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Florida will be back soon enough demanding the federal government save them for something or other.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

