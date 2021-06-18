 Skip to content
 
Over 75,000 cases of the Delta variant reported in the UK
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You would think they know not to fly on that airline. Fly the flag carrier, British Air.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They probably charge you extra to throw you off the plane, too. At least United does it for free.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Delta Airlines Ad: We're Coming For You
Youtube YWZx01DS67E
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, we should slow down testing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear stupid f*cking medias the world over:

Please stop saying "vaccine". Please specify which vaccine and show some f*cking numbers.

Yours in Chris,

Everyone
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Dear stupid f*cking medias the world over:

Please stop saying "vaccine". Please specify which vaccine and show some f*cking numbers.

Yours in Chris,

Everyone


Moderna and Pfizer 2 jabs 94% against hospitalization for disease by delta. 88% against detectable asymptomatic infection. That's still very very good.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm curious what percentage have received both doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, and if so, are they symptomatic/serious infections?
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So single dose strategy isn't working so hot with Delta if R0 is ~1.3 even with 80% of the adult population having at least 1 dose! I mean deaths are relatively low, so it's not a total failure, but they're really going to want to get those 2nd doses in arms ASAP and possibly start planning work to ID vulnerable for a third (or get the vulnerable who haven't had a 2nd an mRNA shot for #2).
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of the few good pieces of news: there has been absolutely zero resurgence in Israel which puts an excellent upper limit on the actual infectiousness of this bastard vs vaccines.

And now for some horrifying news: outbreak of Δ in Sydney, Australia with 2 infections confirmed by *fleeting contact* (as in literally, victims 2 and 3 walked by victim 1).
 
hervatski
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

erik-k: One of the few good pieces of news: there has been absolutely zero resurgence in Israel which puts an excellent upper limit on the actual infectiousness of this bastard vs vaccines.

And now for some horrifying news: outbreak of Δ in Sydney, Australia with 2 infections confirmed by *fleeting contact* (as in literally, victims 2 and 3 walked by victim 1).


Do you have a link to the second part? That's crazy
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: So single dose strategy isn't working so hot with Delta if R0 is ~1.3 even with 80% of the adult population having at least 1 dose! I mean deaths are relatively low, so it's not a total failure, but they're really going to want to get those 2nd doses in arms ASAP and possibly start planning work to ID vulnerable for a third (or get the vulnerable who haven't had a 2nd an mRNA shot for #2).


The UK has actually passed the USA in number of people with both doses.

The UK, nationwide, is ahead of all but a relative handful of urban areas of the US.
 
adamatari
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Corona isn't done with us yet. This is gonna spread like fire in the US (at least the south and the prairie states). I sure as hell hope the vaccines keep working and effective boosters come out. I wouldn't be surprised if another million die in the US over the next couple years as variants sweep through.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hervatski: erik-k: One of the few good pieces of news: there has been absolutely zero resurgence in Israel which puts an excellent upper limit on the actual infectiousness of this bastard vs vaccines.

And now for some horrifying news: outbreak of Δ in Sydney, Australia with 2 infections confirmed by *fleeting contact* (as in literally, victims 2 and 3 walked by victim 1).

Do you have a link to the second part? That's crazy


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theg​u​ardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/18/​nsw-covid-update-masks-compulsory-on-s​ydney-public-transport-after-new-fleet​ing-contact-case

The least-horrible possible scenario is that the index case is an exception with extremely high viral load.

If this shiat gets much worse we're going to approach requiring Measles vaccine level coverage to beat it.
 
hervatski
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

erik-k: hervatski: erik-k: One of the few good pieces of news: there has been absolutely zero resurgence in Israel which puts an excellent upper limit on the actual infectiousness of this bastard vs vaccines.

And now for some horrifying news: outbreak of Δ in Sydney, Australia with 2 infections confirmed by *fleeting contact* (as in literally, victims 2 and 3 walked by victim 1).

Do you have a link to the second part? That's crazy

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.thegu​ardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/18/​nsw-covid-update-masks-compulsory-on-s​ydney-public-transport-after-new-fleet​ing-contact-case

The least-horrible possible scenario is that the index case is an exception with extremely high viral load.

If this shiat gets much worse we're going to approach requiring Measles vaccine level coverage to beat it.


Thank you!

Or they're leaving out something.  Like the lady who said she never ventured outside, always wore a mask, and encountered one delivery person outside her door and got covid. Then, further down the story, you find out her husband ventures out all the time for groceries and work? I think they tested the husband he was negative but unsure if they tested him for antibodies?

Just crossing my fingers it's not getting to measles r0 level :(
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like only the mRMA vaccines work well against delta. The US, dispute hesatency in Dixie, should do well in the medium term because of this. The UK is in trouble.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: You would think they know not to fly on that airline. Fly the flag carrier, British Air.


Proving that even flights within the UK are routed through Atlanta....
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ftfa
Fark user imageView Full Size


So it's the age group still on their first shot, in a country who mostly went with AZ. And hospitalizations are still stable/low.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: You would think they know not to fly on that airline. Fly the flag carrier, British Air.


Oh how I love British Airways.

/YRLY.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: So single dose strategy isn't working so hot with Delta if R0 is ~1.3 even with 80% of the adult population having at least 1 dose! I mean deaths are relatively low, so it's not a total failure, but they're really going to want to get those 2nd doses in arms ASAP and possibly start planning work to ID vulnerable for a third (or get the vulnerable who haven't had a 2nd an mRNA shot for #2).


All the vulnerable were double dosed a far while back. It will the last of the over 50s or the start of the over 40s getting called in for their second dose at the moment.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

erik-k: If this shiat gets much worse we're going to approach requiring Measles vaccine level coverage to beat it.


That has been very likely from the beginning, given that some of the indoor superspreader events for the original virus exhibited an attack rate of >90%.

A 95% effective vaccine doesn't help much when putting one plague rat in a (room | train car | aircraft) with 100 other people still gets you 4 new cases.

Is it known how close the India-BJP variant is to the physical limits of infectiousness i.e. where one viron = 100% chance of infection?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Seems like only the mRMA vaccines work well against delta. The US, dispute hesatency in Dixie, should do well in the medium term because of this. The UK is in trouble.


The AZ vaccine is 71% effective after 1 dose, 94% after 2 doses against hospitalisation and death. Lots of people got Pfizer anyway. The rate of increase in case rate is reducing and the death rate, which did go up slightly at the start of the spread of delta, has remained very low. We aren't in trouble
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Me so thorny: Seems like only the mRMA vaccines work well against delta.


Two doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine are almost as effective against the BJP-Indian variant as are two doses of the Pfizer/Moderna mRNA vaccines. None of these vaccines fare well against the BJP-Indian variant with only one dose.

As far as I can recall, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine is only a complete flop against the South African variant.

Anyone who has had only one dose of anything should act as if they have no protection whatsoever.
 
