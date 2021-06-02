 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Sorry for being sorry   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Stupid, Guilt, National Sorry Day, Rationalization, The Other Person, spate of apologies, Simran Sethi, recipient of an apology, psychologist Harriet Lerner  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That seems like a lot of work to apologise for one little fart.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, excuse me for not knowing how to apologize.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's pronounced sooorry
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sorry you feel that way but I guess I can tolerate your incorrect feelings.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm sorry you feel that way but I guess I can tolerate your incorrect feelings.


Sorry, I never read your whiny articles.

Who's Sorry Now? by Connie Francis 1958
Youtube i9QEAtcz3o8
 
Ishkur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought this article was going to be about people who use sorry so flippantly that it essentially comes to mean "that made me feel bad"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wademh:

I hit reply by mistake there.  Please accept my sincerest apologies and I hope the Connie Francis track is at least of some consolation for any inconvenience that was not my intention to cause.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"No dear, I won't correct my behavior, but this internet article told me how to apologize correctly to you. Well you should apologize too for making me apologize for my actions!"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
my bad, yo
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, excuse me clip
Youtube 4gi9zFRBCIM
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: wademh:

I hit reply by mistake there.  Please accept my sincerest apologies and I hope the Connie Francis track is at least of some consolation for any inconvenience that was not my intention to cause.


I understand.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know you're sorry, now apologize!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
Youtube c3nScN89Klo
 
neofonz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How not to apologize, by Kevin Kline:
Apologies
Youtube MOUBzye8uMs
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You dare tell me, a Canadian, how to apologize?!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Scott's Not Gay
Youtube ALbHISEMim4
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This clip of Yuka Kinoshiata apologizing is a classic in its form.   It was soon followed by posted homemade clips of the mean kids bullying the replay for laughs.
いつも応援してくださっている皆様へ
Youtube KblOFvCM98E


/sorry
 
