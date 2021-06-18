 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Killeen Daily Herald)   Pro Tip: If you are currently on house arrest for drug charges and you are wearing an ankle monitor and you have a big baggy of drugs in your shorts pocket, you may want to avoid visiting the police station to chat with the cops about other stuff   (kdhnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Bell County, Texas, Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, Coryell County, Texas, Killeen Police Department North Annex, Heights reader, Killeen Independent School District, Nolanville, Texas  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 1:17 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is the stupidest guy in America.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pro Tip: If you ever find yourself in Killeen, just blow your brains out.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe he needed it tested for purity.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is the stupidest guy in America.


In 2021?  No, not even close.  He'd have to enter politics to even compete, this is farm league stupid
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
40+ years ago an acquaintance was trippy balls on LSD with a couple beers in him and started feeling totally lost on a major road he's traveled a 1000 times.  So he imagines and does what any rational person would do when feeling lost. You ask directions. He  stops at the helper station, the police department that is well known to him, where it's at and 4 miles on a straight road to his house. To ask for directions to his house. They arrested him for DUI, no bulging bags of drugs.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.