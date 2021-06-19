 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phoenix New Times)   Developer builds retirement community in the middle of a college entertainment district, is shocked that there is live music going on late into the night   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Phoenix, Arizona, Shady Park Tempe, Tempe City Council members, live music, residents of a new residential high-rise, Councillor, Shady Park, community members  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You are doomed, retirees have lots of time on their hands and know how to get what they want.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can just see the altercations now between the College kids & the Boomerz now......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz I can just see it now.......then there's Merv the Perv too.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, I can just see it now.........
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: You are doomed, retirees have lots of time on their hands and know how to get what they want.


CSB: It's hard to find an outdoor basketball court here in Japan because old people complain about the noise until whatever the municipality is shuts them down. A friend and I once drove like 90 minutes to a park with several courts and when we arrived it was all hoop-less backboards.

Old people suck.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so people complained, city told em to stuff it, Fark outrage time.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like prime real estate for the local GILFs.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like building a church beside a strip club
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Old people are so senile, they forget what it's like to be young.  Young people are so delusional, they think they'll never get old

/Gen-X
//skateboards in socks w/sandals
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: You are doomed, retirees have lots of time on their hands and know how to get what they want.


On the other hand, retirees vs. ASU in Tempe.  They kinda own the place, their students are the major source of money to the tune of 60m plus a year in spending.  GL matching that, retirees.
 
detonator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the old folks are gonna riot unless they play grunge?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
first thing you do when considering housing is taking a good long look up and down the block. there are real life 'Roseanne' families out there. it's like they advertise. if your new neighbor has Christmas decor up in July it's a hint.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sad part is they will probably be able to force changes
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Difficulty: 7:30pm is "late into the night" for some retirees.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: first thing you do when considering housing is taking a good long look up and down the block. there are real life 'Roseanne' families out there. it's like they advertise. if your new neighbor has Christmas decor up in July it's a hint.


When I cut through some side neighborhoods on my commute home, there is a house on a corner by a busy intersection that has the 12 foot tall Home Depot skeleton in the yard. It's wearing changes of clothes to reflect the newest holiday. I suspect it's because an HOA requires only "seasonal" decorations or something similar.

Whoever lives in that house, I want to be their friend.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The old people have a huge amount of time on their hands. Expect them to bring this up at every city council meeting, and even for them to run for city council.

It's kind of like many HOAs -- they are run by the people who have time to deal with it, and then it's run according to their whims.

/so glad I sold my property that was in an HOA.. those board meetings were a mess. Do we really now need a full board vote to give the cleaning guy a $100 Christmas bonus we've given him every year for the past 10 years?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There shouldn't really be age-themed districts, at least not large ones.  Communities are much healthier when they're more varied.  Old people who can't stand the kids playing outside are ready for the Soylent Green treatment, young people who think older folks are nothing but an impediment should be smacked around until they smarten up.

Besides, it's nice not to have to move every couple of decades as you age
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: You are doomed, retirees have lots of time on their hands and know how to get what they want.


south park [clip]: old people get up too early
Youtube VaIUOdS--kw
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Other cities with this problem just end up renting out the condos/whatever to bartenders and other nighttime hospitality workers.
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I immediately thought that this was a good way to get your shiny new hi-rise vandalized, then I remembered that the emerging Gen Z are mostly good, well-intentioned kids and don't raise nearly enough hell.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess I'd be considered old by some (im 44), but it seems almost shocking to me that I'm pushing 50 already.  In my head, I still feel 25.

Wonder when I'll hit the "get off my lawn" stage...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: It's kind of like many HOAs -- they are run by the people who have time to deal with it, and then it's run according to their whims


My parents were in one before I was born.  My mother had the time, but fighting the busybodies to keep them from getting out of hand just exhausted her and they moved to a non-HOA home.  I'd heard the stories, but my first 'house' was a condo and the retired folks dominated the association and while I liked my neighbors and the super, I'm definitely glad we got out of there as soon as we could afford something else.

Never ever put yourself in a position where idle busybodies can mess with your life if you can help it, because they will.  Because that's what they do, it's how they measure their self-esteem.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seniors moving into condos just off Mill Ave near ASU?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me guess, you moved there instead of Ocotillo, Sun City, or Apache Junction because you liked the atmosphere.  Now that you're there, you want a little less of it.  Good job, Boomers.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: ameeriklane: It's kind of like many HOAs -- they are run by the people who have time to deal with it, and then it's run according to their whims

My parents were in one before I was born.  My mother had the time, but fighting the busybodies to keep them from getting out of hand just exhausted her and they moved to a non-HOA home.  I'd heard the stories, but my first 'house' was a condo and the retired folks dominated the association and while I liked my neighbors and the super, I'm definitely glad we got out of there as soon as we could afford something else.

Never ever put yourself in a position where idle busybodies can mess with your life if you can help it, because they will.  Because that's what they do, it's how they measure their self-esteem.


But HOA's are effective for keeping the poor's out.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Seniors moving into condos just off Mill Ave near ASU?

[Fark user image image 600x346]

Let me guess, you moved there instead of Ocotillo, Sun City, or Apache Junction because you liked the atmosphere.  Now that you're there, you want a little less of it.  Good job, Boomers.


Or those sugarbaby websites are about to get some serious business
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.