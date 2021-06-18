 Skip to content
(CNN)   Zill-Oh-No
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it has great bones... buried in the crawlspace
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Re re re reeeeepeaat
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would you buy this? It's not worth that. It will not hold that value. It'll cost you a ton to make it livable. What's the point?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Looks like it has great bones... buried in the crawlspace


Hey, every once and while you get cool ghosts like the couple from Beetlejuice.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I'm not allowing sight-unseen offers," she said. When an agent called to let her know she was sending over an offer from a Denver-based investor for $625,000, Foster said she told her: "I'm sorry. You have to come and smell it first."

Why not? if an "investor" is willing to drop over a half million dollars in cash for a sight-unseen "investment", fark 'em. They're part of the problem. Make them deal with rehabbing the place, not some family of four from the 'burbs looking for a bigger-yet-affordable place to live that will have to live there during construction.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's not unusual.  I live next door to a Hell House that has been one for about a decade now.  Original owners died, left it to their not-quite-together eldest son, he squatted in it for a year or so, screaming out the window occasionally before he was taken away to a rubber room, then it was inhabited by various cycles of crack-heads and other crazy people.  It was sold just before the pandemic by the city at auction because of unpaid property taxes, went for $535K for a simple ranch house on 1/8 acre.  It still sits there, just a slab foundation and framing, waiting for something to happen.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They can do wonders.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All that concerns real estate 'investors' these days is buying up as much property as they can and sending prices through the roof so everyone that wasn't born rich is eventually forced to become permanent renters.

Capitalism's wallpaper is peeling off, revealing the neo-feudalism that had been hiding underneath the whole damn time.
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We sold at an extremely low price 6 years ago because the house was a fixer upper. As the it started needing repairs, so did I. Doctor bills had to Trump a new roof. I only wish we could have held on to it. This house makes mine look like a mansion.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see stories like this and then I see what half a million buys you in most of this country and the disconnect between the two is just ... farked.

But, hats off to the people dropping over half a million for these rat holes. Farking hell.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordJiro: All that concerns real estate 'investors' these days is buying up as much property as they can and sending prices through the roof so everyone that wasn't born rich is eventually forced to become permanent renters.

Capitalism's wallpaper is peeling off, revealing the neo-feudalism that had been hiding underneath the whole damn time.


Hiding?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why would you buy this? It's not worth that. It will not hold that value. It'll cost you a ton to make it livable. What's the point?


It's priced 150-200k below what it would sell for in good shape, that's more than enough wiggle room for fixing it up. A clean-up crew could have that place cleaned out and the smell gone in a couple weeks, then all it really needs is some paint, carpet, and some other minor repairs.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From hell?

Oh please.  Carpet is probably where the smell is coming from.  Replace the flooring.  Have a rooter service scour the sewer pipes, then refill the traps properly.  Check for any bad drywall and deal with.  Do that and the smell will go away.

As for the spraypaint, use a mild solvent on the walls to lighten it up and remove a lot of it, and something similar on the harder surfaces like wood, tile, and glass.  Use a medium-gray primer then a white coating with Kilz, and paint the walls whatever color you want.

Worst house I ever saw due to vandalism, a woman's ex-husband broke in and literally smashed up the walls.  Just about every bay between joists was knocked-into.  He also smashed the interior doors and closet doors, and busted out some of the windows.  That house was going to require an awful lot of work to fix.  She was lucky he wasn't willing to damage the studs themselves or to attack the plumbing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why would you buy this? It's not worth that. It will not hold that value. It'll cost you a ton to make it livable. What's the point?


It's not every day a house comes with free meat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Houses cost too much as it is. It is hard for me to save for us when it is just me and the cat.
 
docilej
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
....why would they let that renter back into the house unaccompanied? Sounds like the rental management company should of been sued or a massive claim dropped on their insurance policy.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: austerity101: Why would you buy this? It's not worth that. It will not hold that value. It'll cost you a ton to make it livable. What's the point?

It's priced 150-200k below what it would sell for in good shape, that's more than enough wiggle room for fixing it up. A clean-up crew could have that place cleaned out and the smell gone in a couple weeks, then all it really needs is some paint, carpet, and some other minor repairs.


The whole house is a liability. As was mentioned in the last thread, "Do not go on the deck" because it's been detached from the house and is unsound. What other booby traps did the angry tenant leave?  From the annoying: put a bunch of smoke detectors in the wall cavities, so in several years the walls have to be opened to stop the chirping, to the gross: establish a colony of vermin, to the dangerous: go up to the attic and pull every third gusset plate off the roof trusses. That place will need to be gone over with a fine-tooth comb to find hidden damage. The tenants showed they were willing to do anything when they detached the ledger board.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: austerity101: Why would you buy this? It's not worth that. It will not hold that value. It'll cost you a ton to make it livable. What's the point?

It's priced 150-200k below what it would sell for in good shape, that's more than enough wiggle room for fixing it up. A clean-up crew could have that place cleaned out and the smell gone in a couple weeks, then all it really needs is some paint, carpet, and some other minor repairs.


I think it's gonna take more than a coat of Kilz to fix that place. We could be looking at a total gutting and rewire/replumbing contract. I think the prior resident did more than just spray DickButts all over the walls.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Carpet is probably where the smell is coming from.  Replace the flooring.  Have a rooter service scour the sewer pipes, then refill the traps properly.  Check for any bad drywall and deal with.  Do that and the smell will go away


No, they're pretty sure the smell originated with the freezer full of meat that's been unplugged for a year.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A defunct freezer of meat would likely produce cadaverine, the molecules of which stick not just to the nasal receptacles but to the drywall, the carpet, the wood, just about everything there is, and is nearly impossible to fully remove. The smell will linger for a very long time.

On the up side, it's perfect as is for Manson Family-themed Air B-n-B "Helter Skelter" Halloween rental.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's nothing a stick of dynamite can't fix. Bulldoze the farker and put up a shiatty townhouse, sell for a kabiglion dollars, and accept Bitcoin. Ta-da!
 
