 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   You need brass balls to try and scrap a bronze headstone   (kcrg.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Marshalltown man, Marshalltown, Iowa, Marshalltown police, Iowa, Marshall County, Iowa, Burial, Cemetery, Grave  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 10:04 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's methed up.
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They always focused on meth mouth to scare people away from it when I was in school. It rots your brain just as bad and twice as fast.

I'm assuming, but that mugshot combined with the level of scumbag says meth to me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*cking Kunc.

/ "Bunc" if you're a Python fan
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want the laws changed on scrapyards.  No receiving noncommercial accounts until noon, and no receiving noncommercial accounts after 8pm.  Commercial accounts would be able to start dealing at say, 9am.  Police would notify yards and any yards that are discovered with stolen, reported materials would lose their license to operate and all company officials would be barred from obtaining a business license for this type of enterprise.

The goal of these hours would be to give victims a chance to realize they've been hit before the scrapper could part with the stolen materials, and to incentivize the yards to not deal with thieves.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The marker is valued at $8,272.
Kunc is being held in the Marshall County Jail with a $7,000 bond after his initial appearance.

Pretty funny that the judge decided this guy was worth less than a grave marker.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: I want the laws changed on scrapyards.  No receiving noncommercial accounts until noon, and no receiving noncommercial accounts after 8pm.  Commercial accounts would be able to start dealing at say, 9am.  Police would notify yards and any yards that are discovered with stolen, reported materials would lose their license to operate and all company officials would be barred from obtaining a business license for this type of enterprise.

The goal of these hours would be to give victims a chance to realize they've been hit before the scrapper could part with the stolen materials, and to incentivize the yards to not deal with thieves.


They should look at pawn shop laws as a guide.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DRTFA: TWX: I want the laws changed on scrapyards.  No receiving noncommercial accounts until noon, and no receiving noncommercial accounts after 8pm.  Commercial accounts would be able to start dealing at say, 9am.  Police would notify yards and any yards that are discovered with stolen, reported materials would lose their license to operate and all company officials would be barred from obtaining a business license for this type of enterprise.

The goal of these hours would be to give victims a chance to realize they've been hit before the scrapper could part with the stolen materials, and to incentivize the yards to not deal with thieves.

They should look at pawn shop laws as a guide.


Exactly. It's a litttle harder because of the lack of serial numbering to refer to, but the general framework still applies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: DRTFA: TWX: I want the laws changed on scrapyards.  No receiving noncommercial accounts until noon, and no receiving noncommercial accounts after 8pm.  Commercial accounts would be able to start dealing at say, 9am.  Police would notify yards and any yards that are discovered with stolen, reported materials would lose their license to operate and all company officials would be barred from obtaining a business license for this type of enterprise.

The goal of these hours would be to give victims a chance to realize they've been hit before the scrapper could part with the stolen materials, and to incentivize the yards to not deal with thieves.

They should look at pawn shop laws as a guide.

Exactly. It's a litttle harder because of the lack of serial numbering to refer to, but the general framework still applies.


Plus it has the victim's name on it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a methhead in Atlanta who stole a bunch of the brass vases she tore out of a perpetual care cemetery. I came along after she had broken them into pieces and was melting them down in the most farmed up foundry ever.  I told her to keep track of the smell so she wouldn't scorch it.  When she got the brass shakes I left.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.