Your Amazon package has been delivered.
36
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got somebody else's Amazon package yesterday. Same apartment number, wrong building. I walked it over there today.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She has no idea how scams work

Likely someone screwed up the address and keeps ordering when their stuff doesn't show up.

Of course it could be fraud, but she's not the one being scammed.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?


It's Amazon's way of saying, "Here, you throw this away".
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?


Pretty much.  For awhile, I kept getting odd packages in the mail from Amazon that I definitely didn't order.  A cell phone holder for a car, jewelry for belly button piercings, a package of 250 zippers, and more.  I kept contacting Amazon and they told me to keep it all.  They finally figured out something on their end and they stopped coming.  I figured it was some Amazon store that was randomly sending things out.  Since it shipped via Amazon fulfillment they could leave a verified purchaser review to bump their ratings.  Thankfully I never received pallet after pallet of things though!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?


It's been that way forever
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: I got somebody else's Amazon package yesterday. Same apartment number, wrong building. I walked it over there today.


I got a package for a woman who lives exactly 1 block away. So I walked down there, threw the box at her and yelled "keep your damned matching wool scarf and french beret and pretty wool gloves." Nah. Nice woman who always has a puppy treat in her pocket when my dog and I come by. My dog really likes her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story reads like a Choose Your Own Adventure where Amazon always makes the wrong choice.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell them on eBay.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need that to happen to me, but with Nvidia's latest high end video card.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Sell them on eBay.


*on Amazon
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*goes out, grabs package*

Thanks for the reminder, subby!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a really nice OXO pizza wheel that way.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?

It's Amazon's way of saying, "Here, you throw this away".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Helpful.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I got somebody else's Amazon package yesterday. Same apartment number, wrong building. I walked it over there today.


Happens to me and a neighbor.  His house address is really weird and the map programs mess it up, so they often just drop the package(s) at my place instead.  I just walk it over & we have a beer.

/City made half of his house one address and the other half a different address on a nearby street
//It's not even a big property, just a typical ranch style on a typical plot
///Told me it took him 3 years to sort out the property taxes
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.


So....does anyone have any recipes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: bingethinker: I got somebody else's Amazon package yesterday. Same apartment number, wrong building. I walked it over there today.

Happens to me and a neighbor.  His house address is really weird and the map programs mess it up, so they often just drop the package(s) at my place instead.  I just walk it over & we have a beer.

/City made half of his house one address and the other half a different address on a nearby street
//It's not even a big property, just a typical ranch style on a typical plot
///Told me it took him 3 years to sort out the property taxes


See, this sh*t happens.  A lot.

We considered buying a house that was something like 505 North Chapel Lane.  I did some googling, and found that a sex offender lived at 505 South Chapel Lane.

So much nope.  I don't want to have to bring him his mail, or have him bringing me mine.  My husband works full time, so I'd be home by myself a lot.  Husband was not gonna have that, especially not in the middle of Baltimore.

/not the address because I don't farking remember it
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's a Porch Pirate when you need one ??
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.

So....does anyone have any recipes?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Was gonna ask what you did with it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Town Called Panic (Bricks)
Youtube z-BJo30tX64
Bastards!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've used those silicone support frames for masks. It's like you're cosplaying Hannibal Lecter but no one else knows it.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Having a mask layer pressed directly over your nose & mouth make it like you get choked off after the first part of taking in a breath of air. I can almost understand where those "I can't breathe with that thing on" maskholes are coming from.

Having one of these frames on helps provide literal breathing room between your face and the mask, making it easier to breathe.

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?


Yep. That's the law. A law that had to be created because sh*theels before the 70's used to send total crap that was WAYYYY overpriced in the mail that was never ordered along with a bill that read "Here's your thing you never ordered. Now gimmee or else!".
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I got somebody else's Amazon package yesterday. Same apartment number, wrong building. I walked it over there today.


I had that happen, aprt number was correct, but it was the wrong apartment complex. Belonged to someone about a mile down the road. Drove it over with the intention of bringing into the front office, and the mail carrier was just leaving at the same time so was able to hand it back to her to deliver.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.

So....does anyone have any recipes?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Was gonna ask what you did with it.


It is still with me...unopened...and the expiration date is a few years from now.

A friend from Texas offered to buy it when I posted  that pic of Facebook...so I should see if she still wants it.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I've used those silicone support frames for masks. It's like you're cosplaying Hannibal Lecter but no one else knows it.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x355]

Having a mask layer pressed directly over your nose & mouth make it like you get choked off after the first part of taking in a breath of air. I can almost understand where those "I can't breathe with that thing on" maskholes are coming from.

Having one of these frames on helps provide literal breathing room between your face and the mask, making it easier to breathe.

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?

Yep. That's the law. A law that had to be created because sh*theels before the 70's used to send total crap that was WAYYYY overpriced in the mail that was never ordered along with a bill that read "Here's your thing you never ordered. Now gimmee or else!".


Doesn't that law deal specifically with USPS items? Or are common carrier types included.

I can never remember.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
rEbay!

It's like regifting, but with profit
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.

So....does anyone have any recipes?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Was gonna ask what you did with it.


Don't use it as embalming fluid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: ViolentEastCoastCity: The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Ah...that reminds me of the brushing scam where I received a gallon of Worcestershire sauce.

So....does anyone have any recipes?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Was gonna ask what you did with it.

Don't use it as embalming fluid

[Fark user image image 720x540]


Hahahahaha!

You are awesome!  I forgot about that until you mentioned it.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
standard, impenetrable customer support.  just be grateful your issue was neither complex or important
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: So going by that article Amazon is saying if you get a package wrongly delivered to your house you can keep it?


l don't know, but that is a great question.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yep. That's the law. A law that had to be created because sh*theels before the 70's used to send total crap that was WAYYYY overpriced in the mail that was never ordered along with a bill that read "Here's your thing you never ordered. Now gimmee or else!".


I believe the law goes even further back, but yeah, mail scammers shipping unordered junk and demanding payment was a problem.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH

"I think I'm in mating frenzy"

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: She has no idea how scams work

Likely someone screwed up the address and keeps ordering when their stuff doesn't show up.

Of course it could be fraud, but she's not the one being scammed.


It's most definitely a scam.

Amazon sellers trying to boost their ratings and then selling their store for a profit, or them using stolen credit cards and shipping to the one home.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/ama​z​on-scam-brushing-warning-deliveries-yo​u-didnt-order/
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkulprit: cretinbob: She has no idea how scams work

Likely someone screwed up the address and keeps ordering when their stuff doesn't show up.

Of course it could be fraud, but she's not the one being scammed.

It's most definitely a scam.

Amazon sellers trying to boost their ratings and then selling their store for a profit, or them using stolen credit cards and shipping to the one home.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/amaz​on-scam-brushing-warning-deliveries-yo​u-didnt-order/


Or, some disgruntled employee of 7-Eleven (or wherever) steals a bunch of Amazon gift cards and buys a bunch of junk and sends it all to a random address. Just for the hell of it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My friend used to do this with Columbia House.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

