(The Verge)   What to expect when you're expecting wildfires out the wazoo this year in the West   (theverge.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 11:35 PM



Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No gender reveal parties, dammit!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I still remember how hard it was to breath. With wildfire after wildfire the air quality was abysmal. Being an asthmatic makes it even more fun. (sigh) Dammit.
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This makes my glad that I live in the east.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1. Have an escape plan in place.
2. Leave when you're told, not after the roads are blocked.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
During some of the worst wildfire summers, I can't open the windows at night without our smoke detector emitting little "chirps" and then of course everyone's lungs are suffering while you're trying to cool the house down.  Can't wait for snow.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Over here in California, we're wondering, what is this 'season' you mention?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The WA Zoo is on fire? Those poor animals.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully they have an ointment for that burning sensation.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the fires in Montana almost torched my field station the other day.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So ... uncontrollable wildfires no mythical magically-created infinite of pool-sipping copters and aged doomed tankerplanes with not a snowball's chance against uncontrollably-burning Hell itself driving Karens to choose.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Over here in California, we're wondering, what is this 'season' you mention?


Do you really live in California?

We have fire season and mudslide season, dude. You must be new here.
 
