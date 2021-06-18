 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   I bet the funeral is gonna be *HUGE*
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had the displeasure of having to talk to that blubbering pile of crap when I was in radio. He was an obnoxious son of a biatch & frequently belittled his staff including my intern at the time.

For those that claim that you can't speak of ill of the dead, I call bullshiat. Maybe they should have been better people when they were alive.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's been away from public view for months, and they won't give a cause of death, but I will allow 600,000 guesses which leading cause of death may have been it
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: He's been away from public view for months, and they won't give a cause of death, but I will allow 600,000 guesses which leading cause of death may have been it


He's been in ill health for a while now.  He didn't look that great in commercials even a couple years ago.  Plus, Winnie the Flu tends to kill you faster than "months", if it's going to kill you.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mistook the H for a Y and got way too hopeful.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
car dealer and philanthropist... help fund the Syracuse Police Department memorial in downtown Syracuse, Billy was the first guy to help.

I've got a hunch that this guy was mobbed up.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my hopes up that another asshole Florida resident who uses the word huge a lot was gone, Subby.

Though, if it were him, I think they would've picked a different headline.

/With a newsflash on it
//Oh well
///There's always tomorrow
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERYONE MUST GO 

/with deaths like this, we won't be able to keep them on the plot
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! For a brief fleeting moment I had high hopes. I saw huge, but heard yuge.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was trump dying but then the headline would have been : I bet the funeral is gonna be YUGEEEEEEEEE and the tag would be GIGGITY instead of sad.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: OtherLittleGuy: He's been away from public view for months, and they won't give a cause of death, but I will allow 600,000 guesses which leading cause of death may have been it

He's been in ill health for a while now.  He didn't look that great in commercials even a couple years ago.  Plus, Winnie the Flu tends to kill you faster than "months", if it's going to kill you.


Chances are that he may have been in poor health already, but was pushed over the edge with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: For those that claim that you can't speak of ill of the dead, I call bullshiat.


Yup. One of my grandfather was totally destroyed at his funeral by my father and my uncles and aunts. The guy was a POS who was an alcoholic, beat his kids and kept all the money to drink while the family was poor AF. My grandmother had to steal from my grandfather just to feed the kids.

There were a bunch of people mad at the funeral because nobody said anything good about him. Well boohoo, he should have been a decent human being.
 
redsquid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been away from Florida for a bit... was this the guy who 'gave away' cruises and made radio ads that sounded like the skits HR plays at the sexual harassment seminar? What a douche.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: OtherLittleGuy: He's been away from public view for months, and they won't give a cause of death, but I will allow 600,000 guesses which leading cause of death may have been it

He's been in ill health for a while now.  He didn't look that great in commercials even a couple years ago.  Plus, Winnie the Flu tends to kill you faster than "months", if it's going to kill you.


He sounded bad two years ago before I left Florida. I'm betting it was cancer, not COVID.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

redsquid: the skits HR plays at the sexual harassment seminar?


forgot that Homestar Runner episode
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once bought a used car from a guy on Long Island. Worst car buying mistake of my life. I had to track deal the real Owner, a woman in Georgia, to be able to proceed with Title in Ohio. Mrs. Swimo takes advantage of berating my purchase every chance she gets. I'm still paying for that mistake.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it Tru!!! Oh never mind.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out the possibility the headline could mean more than one person?
 
