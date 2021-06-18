 Skip to content
(Chron)   Teen buys repossessed storage units at auction, then gives the contents back to the original owners. "Yuuuup"   (chron.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's my hero for the week. Hero tag off to one side slouching and slyly smiling
 
razrez75 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Well there's my hero for the week. Hero tag off to one side slouching and slyly smiling


Agreed. What a wonderful gesture. He should set up a charity and take donations.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never convince the owners of the storage unit company don't go through the units for any obviously valuable stuff and take them first.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I seems I've become too jaded.  How did that happen!?

I read the title and fully expected to see a Youtube influencer doing minor feel good "charity" and profit by putting peoples emotions on display.

Nice story, nice job kid.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
Super nice, he came to that conclusion on his own and worked to make it happen.
It also says something about the parents and his upbringing.

Not all heroes wear capes.
Some don't need to.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...who then have no where to put the stuff but in another storage locker.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll buy him some Clearasil.

/straight to hell
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aw, that's sweet.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine still tells the story of the time a couple colleagues saved all his stuff from storage.  Years later and it's something he's never forgotten.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now that's a class act. If he decides to go to college someone should give him a full ride.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Absolute unit
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Storage Peace.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's obviously a bad person because of where he was born. Right, Farkers?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is hope for this world.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: He's obviously a bad person because of where he was born. Right, Farkers?


What the fark are you talking about?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: He's obviously a bad person because of where he was born. Right, Farkers?


He's a good person despite it.

/don't lob
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's awesome, though I don't quite understand what happened with the people who owned those items, especially the last one. She wasn't dead. Why didn't she go get the stuff she wanted when she couldn't pay for the storage unit anymore? Apparently she had somewhere else to put it since the kid gave it back to her.

For the guy in prison, why didn't he tell his mother about the storage locker and see if she could arrange to pick up what she wanted from it? And the couple that passed away... they didn't tell anyone in the family about the storage locker? No one knew it existed after they died, not even when they divvied up the estate? I don't know. I guess for a bank account the next of kin would be notified, but for something like a storage unit rental, I suppose there's no notification required.

Guess I'm clueless about what happens with this shiat.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blender61: Nice.
Super nice, he came to that conclusion on his own and worked to make it happen.
It also says something about the parents and his upbringing.

Not all heroes wear capes.
Some don't need to.

img.heartlight.orgView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Now that's a class act. If he decides to go to college someone should give him a full ride.


God knows he wont be able to pay for it himself after spending all his money on storage lockers and giving stuff away.
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Long ago a friend of mine couldn't/wouldn't pay on a storage unit and lost it, but she was on the other side of the country from the unit. The stuff in it just wasn't worth enough to keep paying indefinitely or get a truck, come all the way back for it, and drive the truck home. But in that case she wasn't leaving behind any keepsakes.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: nicoffeine: He's obviously a bad person because of where he was born. Right, Farkers?

He's a good person despite it.

/don't lob


Despite it...

And someone asked me why.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: blender61: Nice.
Super nice, he came to that conclusion on his own and worked to make it happen.
It also says something about the parents and his upbringing.

Not all heroes wear capes.
Some don't need to.
[img.heartlight.org image 850x478]


I do not understand that reference or how it applies to my comment.
I don't get out much.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Weird Hal: nicoffeine: He's obviously a bad person because of where he was born. Right, Farkers?

He's a good person despite it.

/don't lob

Despite it...

And someone asked me why.


Why what?  I really don't know what this is about.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patrick767: Long ago a friend of mine couldn't/wouldn't pay on a storage unit and lost it, but she was on the other side of the country from the unit. The stuff in it just wasn't worth enough to keep paying indefinitely or get a truck, come all the way back for it, and drive the truck home. But in that case she wasn't leaving behind any keepsakes.


People have to much stuff and then become slaves to it.
it is a byproduct of trading a life for stuff.
 
gkrevvv
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd ask that God should offer God's richest blessings, to this young man,...

but I think he's already found them.

God's richest blessings come when we allow God to change our focus from manipulating God into giving us everything we want,...

to allowing God to inspire us to use our resources and talents to bless others.
 
wademh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

patrick767: That's awesome, though I don't quite understand what happened with the people who owned those items, especially the last one. She wasn't dead. Why didn't she go get the stuff she wanted when she couldn't pay for the storage unit anymore? Apparently she had somewhere else to put it since the kid gave it back to her.

For the guy in prison, why didn't he tell his mother about the storage locker and see if she could arrange to pick up what she wanted from it? And the couple that passed away... they didn't tell anyone in the family about the storage locker? No one knew it existed after they died, not even when they divvied up the estate? I don't know. I guess for a bank account the next of kin would be notified, but for something like a storage unit rental, I suppose there's no notification required.

Guess I'm clueless about what happens with this shiat.


People plan to pay, can't, hope to catch up on payments but can't. Storage company denies them access if payments are past due. If they knew they wouldn't be able to pay they might have collected their stuff but they could have been more concerned about overdue rent and eviction, so why get stuff you'll end up losing? Hurts too much.
 
