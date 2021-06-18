 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Pro-Tip: When you are dumping a body, wear less blood spattered clothing, don't use emergency flashers   (wjactv.com) divider line
razrez75 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Headline nailed it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joshua Gamble

They took a gamble indeed
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. The rare exception to "follow all the rules when you're breaking the law".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Joshua Gamble

They took a gamble indeed


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He soon found 17-year-old Joshua Gamble and his 19-year-old brother, Anthony. Both brothers had blood splatter on their clothes.

Prosecutors say Joshua Gamble was charged as an adult.


Well that's a bit weird to still charge the 19 year old one as a juvenile.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for appreciating the difference between spatter and splatter, Subby.

It means a lot to grammar wonks like me.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you're dumping a body that doesn't give you the right to ignore traffic laws.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sudden urge to re-watch Blood Simple.

Blood Simple 1984 Ray hesitates
Youtube V3ss5Zq6OGo
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say Emergency Flashers, I think Pico on Halloween.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now, I would call these guys pros and they used the flashers
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Thank you for appreciating the difference between spatter and splatter, Subby.

It means a lot to grammar wonks like me.


Meanwhile, I'm wondering if I'm the only person who has never heard hazard lights called flashers. It gives a weird spin to the story.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, if I believed in following rules I wouldn't need to dump a body, would I?
 
