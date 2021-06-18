 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   For people who are constantly looking for 'Signs from God', they seem to do a bad job of understanding those signs when there seem to be actual signs from a higher being   (woodtv.com) divider line
razrez75 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow! Second time too. Seems like somebody in that congregation needs to get to repenting.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tower of Babel built in Sodom.
Don't look.
Don't speak.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I guess this particular sect finds the concept of lightning rods as apostasy.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only there was some kind of rod you could put up there to attract lightening, a holy rod of some sort.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

grokca: If only there was some kind of rod you could put up there to attract lightening, a holy rod of some sort.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GOD IS TRYING TO MURDER YOU ALL!!!  LOL
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Oddly enough, this is not the first time this cross has been struck by lightning."

Wow.  Do tell.  Would never have thought the tallest thing in the area would get hit by lightning. So far, twice isn't enough to look up why though.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only real damage to the structure was the cross.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in Roman times, the gods were much like insurance companies of today -- there to ward off misfortune.  In fact, if Jupiter the Mighty didn't work out, you'd just switch over to Apollo the Brave, etc. etc.  The religion required the necessary paper work, and there were fees.  Mess up and lose protection.  You'd want to avoid an angry god.  Same with insurance companies today.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Challenge the gods yourself.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: GOD IS TRYING TO MURDER YOU ALL!!!  LOL


Given all of the murders and wars "in his name" over millenia, quite possibly.  But yet people still worship the magical sky wizard.  Boggles the mind.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tell you what, I am the highest being and it's going to take a lot of tokes for you to get here.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
