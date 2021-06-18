 Skip to content
(Chron)   There are things to do during a traffic stop, and things not to do. Handing your open beer to a cop is one of them   (chron.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always make sure to finish your beer before handing it to the officer. It might be the last one you have for a while.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's one of which, subby? Need to know soonish, cop is walking up now
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe it was a natty and the guy was thinking the cop would feel sorry for him.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."

Correct drunk-indignant opening to the conversation: "Do you think this is a game?!?"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know, I don't have a problem someone drinking while driving handing their open beer to the police officer that pulls them over.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gameinspireddesign.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB - few years back, was out doing a product demo with my boss in Michigan.  One night we got bored, decided to take a trip into Detroit (side story, two fat dudes driving around Detroit in a brand spanking new Charger rental? Probs a bad idea. I was safe, he was in sandels.  Don't need to out run the bear, just your friends, yada yada.)

So anyway, this was a Thursday night and the Lions were playing a home game, and at one point we found ourselves by the stadium.  This had to be right after the start of the game, as there were still cops staged up like they were directing last minute traffic.  So we swung around, pulled up to a stop light, look over and... Watch a cop pull a suspicious light brown carbonated beverage in a clear plastic cup out of his cruiser.  And it had a decent head on it too, like way more than ginger ale.

We figured hey, cop in Detroit, not gonna blame the guy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Drink and Drive
Youtube 7WX0QaGdPsM
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the inspection of one store, an individual entered with a pet possum. The possum was confiscated and relocated to a licensed rehabber. Citations were issued and cases are pending.

Oh no, not MePearlA!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [gameinspireddesign.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 400x400]


"Hold my beer."
*Burns rubber.*

Sounds like the start of a fun movie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: CSB - few years back, was out doing a product demo with my boss in Michigan.  One night we got bored, decided to take a trip into Detroit (side story, two fat dudes driving around Detroit in a brand spanking new Charger rental? Probs a bad idea. I was safe, he was in sandels.  Don't need to out run the bear, just your friends, yada yada.)

So anyway, this was a Thursday night and the Lions were playing a home game, and at one point we found ourselves by the stadium.  This had to be right after the start of the game, as there were still cops staged up like they were directing last minute traffic.  So we swung around, pulled up to a stop light, look over and... Watch a cop pull a suspicious light brown carbonated beverage in a clear plastic cup out of his cruiser.  And it had a decent head on it too, like way more than ginger ale.

We figured hey, cop in Detroit, not gonna blame the guy.


That was piss
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Victim blaming
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, I ain't a deer so move along, warden
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: It's one of which, subby? Need to know soonish, cop is walking up now


This! Subby did not specify! Bad subby!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So sharing is wrong now? Didn't our parents teach us to share?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: freakdiablo: CSB - few years back, was out doing a product demo with my boss in Michigan.  One night we got bored, decided to take a trip into Detroit (side story, two fat dudes driving around Detroit in a brand spanking new Charger rental? Probs a bad idea. I was safe, he was in sandels.  Don't need to out run the bear, just your friends, yada yada.)

So anyway, this was a Thursday night and the Lions were playing a home game, and at one point we found ourselves by the stadium.  This had to be right after the start of the game, as there were still cops staged up like they were directing last minute traffic.  So we swung around, pulled up to a stop light, look over and... Watch a cop pull a suspicious light brown carbonated beverage in a clear plastic cup out of his cruiser.  And it had a decent head on it too, like way more than ginger ale.

We figured hey, cop in Detroit, not gonna blame the guy.

That was piss


I said he was a cop, not working for Amazon, Jesus.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, a beer, please hold my beer,
Hey! Don't drop it, I'm not done!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: freakdiablo: CSB - few years back, was out doing a product demo with my boss in Michigan.  One night we got bored, decided to take a trip into Detroit (side story, two fat dudes driving around Detroit in a brand spanking new Charger rental? Probs a bad idea. I was safe, he was in sandels.  Don't need to out run the bear, just your friends, yada yada.)

So anyway, this was a Thursday night and the Lions were playing a home game, and at one point we found ourselves by the stadium.  This had to be right after the start of the game, as there were still cops staged up like they were directing last minute traffic.  So we swung around, pulled up to a stop light, look over and... Watch a cop pull a suspicious light brown carbonated beverage in a clear plastic cup out of his cruiser.  And it had a decent head on it too, like way more than ginger ale.

We figured hey, cop in Detroit, not gonna blame the guy.

That was piss


You can identify the brand as Bud Lite just by the colour and the head?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...Handing your open beer to a cop is one of them

It's only a common courtesy.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cajnik: BigNumber12: "The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."

[Fark user image 425x250]

Well, I ain't a deer so move along, warden


Game wardens have fairly broad authority while patrolling the areas that they are assigned to.  Their enforcement privileges are probably not dissimilar to what municipal patrolmen have within cities.  Someone behaving obviously illegally is fair game.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: Cajnik: BigNumber12: "The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."

[Fark user image 425x250]

Well, I ain't a deer so move along, warden

Game wardens have fairly broad authority while patrolling the areas that they are assigned to.  Their enforcement privileges are probably not dissimilar to what municipal patrolmen have within cities.  Someone behaving obviously illegally is fair game.


Don't  go messing with the DNR folks. They will take your rods, reels, boat, guns, trucks, house, etc, etc, etc...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Give them a closed one, they can't drink on the job.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should at least get him a new can from the cooler.
 
almejita
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Always make sure to finish your beer before handing it to the officer. It might be the last one you have for a while.


Cuz the cop will drink the rest of them I bet.  Cops stealing my beer!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: Oh, a beer, please hold my beer,
Hey! Don't drop it, I'm not done!


See, the blame, not on myself!
The car?  It was too far to runnnn '
No?  Illegal?! You shathead!
Bah!  Can't make me I won't gooo
Me?  Ow fark please no not my head!
Which brings back to oh...
(Oh no... whoa.)
<vomiting sounds>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skinink: Oh, a beer, please hold my beer,
Hey! Don't drop it, I'm not done!

See, the blame, not on myself!
The car?  It was too far to runnnn '
No?  Illegal?! You shathead!
Bah!  Can't make me I won't gooo
Me?  Ow fark please no not my head!
Which brings back to oh...
(Oh no... whoa.)
<vomiting sounds>


Well shiat forgot an us - I picked the wrong weak to stop drinking antifreeze
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skinink: Oh, a beer, please hold my beer,
Hey! Don't drop it, I'm not done!

See, the blame, not on myself!
The car?  It was too far to runnnn '
No?  Illegal?! You shathead!
Bah!  Can't make me I won't gooo
Me?  Ow fark please no not my head!
Which brings back to oh...
(Oh no... whoa.)
<vomiting sounds>

Well shiat forgot an us - I picked the wrong weak to stop drinking antifreeze


Weak?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Cajnik: BigNumber12: "The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."

[Fark user image 425x250]

Well, I ain't a deer so move along, warden

Game wardens have fairly broad authority while patrolling the areas that they are assigned to.  Their enforcement privileges are probably not dissimilar to what municipal patrolmen have within cities.  Someone behaving obviously illegally is fair game.


A game warden in WA once inspected the cooler full of shellfish I had just dug. He flat out told me he has more authority to search people than a police officer. They don't need probably cause. He wasn't being a dick, just sort of said it in a matter-of-fact way.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Depends on where you are.  Apparently you can drink and drive in the USVI as long as you're not drunk drunk.  Talked to a guy there who said he handed a cop his beer while he got his papers together.
 
munko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [gameinspireddesign.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 400x400]


that's what I was thinking.  I wonder what awesome thing he was about to do.
 
munko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: freakdiablo: CSB - few years back, was out doing a product demo with my boss in Michigan.  One night we got bored, decided to take a trip into Detroit (side story, two fat dudes driving around Detroit in a brand spanking new Charger rental? Probs a bad idea. I was safe, he was in sandels.  Don't need to out run the bear, just your friends, yada yada.)

So anyway, this was a Thursday night and the Lions were playing a home game, and at one point we found ourselves by the stadium.  This had to be right after the start of the game, as there were still cops staged up like they were directing last minute traffic.  So we swung around, pulled up to a stop light, look over and... Watch a cop pull a suspicious light brown carbonated beverage in a clear plastic cup out of his cruiser.  And it had a decent head on it too, like way more than ginger ale.

We figured hey, cop in Detroit, not gonna blame the guy.

That was piss


or evidence.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TWX: Cajnik: BigNumber12: "The game wardens were patrolling near Lake Waco when they were cut off by the driver of a pickup. The man then drove on the wrong side of the road before the wardens pulled him over, police said."

[Fark user image 425x250]

Well, I ain't a deer so move along, warden

Game wardens have fairly broad authority while patrolling the areas that they are assigned to.  Their enforcement privileges are probably not dissimilar to what municipal patrolmen have within cities.  Someone behaving obviously illegally is fair game.

A game warden in WA once inspected the cooler full of shellfish I had just dug. He flat out told me he has more authority to search people than a police officer. They don't need probably cause. He wasn't being a dick, just sort of said it in a matter-of-fact way.


Same like park rangers, don't mess with them.
 
