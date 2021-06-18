 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   Steak 'n' Shake wins $80,000 from former employee who falsely claimed there were worms in her burger. Good luck collecting from an unemployed burger flipper   (stltoday.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Patty, district manager, court filing, Court, The Trial, Jury, According to Jim, Hamburger  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billion dollar companies are suing fast food workers now? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. They shouldn't have asked for $15/hr from their betters, like killing ants with a sledge hammer.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Billion dollar companies are suing fast food workers now? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. They shouldn't have asked for $15/hr from their betters, like killing ants with a sledge hammer.


Have you glanced at Steak 'n Shake's financials lately?  They could probably use that $80 grand.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Worms cost more per lb than ground beef.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In this particular case, she deserved to lose, and it's probably a fair settlement.  Steak and Shake will probably never see very much of that money, they probably don't care.  This woman in question though will probably have a lifetime of seeing every tax returned she ever files garnished, as well as twenty or thirty bucks taken out of every paycheck for the next few decades. That's gonna sting.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The St. Louis Post Dispatch comments has some Fark-like sass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A district manager investigated and found no evidence of worms in patties that he inspected.

Assuming Ms. White is correct, she should have probably found the local health inspector's number and contacted them. A district manager would be more interested in protecting the company and its profits and may have had the contaminated burgers thrown away instead of allowing their employee to expose unhealthy conditions at their restaurant.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.


It looks like the Aurora one is open. I should grab lunch there over the weekend now that I'm fully vaccinated.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You could say it was a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Steak-N-Shakedown...

//YEEEEAAAAHHHH
//<takes off sunglasses, revealing the black eye from the last NCIS joke...>
 
BigMax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Billion dollar companies are suing fast food workers now? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. They shouldn't have asked for $15/hr from their betters, like killing ants with a sledge hammer.


She falsely claimed that their food contained worms. I'm not exactly outraged that they sued her.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.


I went to one in Springfield a couple weeks ago. We had to order (and pay) at the register, then pick our table, then they brought our food to the table. I'm guessing to reduce the amount of contact between staff and customers.

I gotta say, I liked it. Roughly 1/2 of a typical S'n'S visit is waiting to be seated and getting your order taken, and then waiting to pay after you've eaten. Fastest trip to Steak N Shake ever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.

It looks like the Aurora one is open. I should grab lunch there over the weekend now that I'm fully vaccinated.


Have you tried Freddie's?  They moved in to the St. Louis area a few years ago.  They have the steak burger without the noise or surly waitress.

I think S&S lost a lot of customers to Freddie.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Steak-n-Shake still around? Haven't been to one since... last century, I think (?)

CSB: I did like it as a kid, those greasy shoestring fries and of course the shakes. Not so sure grown-up me would like it, though.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Billion dollar companies are suing fast food workers now? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. They shouldn't have asked for $15/hr from their betters, like killing ants with a sledge hammer.


It's Steak-n-Shake.  I doubt the entire organization (including franchise sales) grossed a billion in their entire existence.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next, we have number four:  Crunchy Frog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Billion dollar companies are suing fast food workers now? I guess I shouldn't be surprised. They shouldn't have asked for $15/hr from their betters, like killing ants with a sledge hammer.


So should I be able to make false claims against corporations without risk of reprisal simply because they're rich and I'm not?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, McDonald's burgers?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.


I've seen this.  This is actually tempting as some.of these places do good bizness.  Others are last resorts for meth addicts.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.

I went to one in Springfield a couple weeks ago. We had to order (and pay) at the register, then pick our table, then they brought our food to the table. I'm guessing to reduce the amount of contact between staff and customers.

I gotta say, I liked it. Roughly 1/2 of a typical S'n'S visit is waiting to be seated and getting your order taken, and then waiting to pay after you've eaten. Fastest trip to Steak N Shake ever.


They've been talking about switching to counter service since BC times.  And also talking about bankruptcy.  Having table service at their prices seemed like a stretch.  A burger and fries with a half price shake (3-5pm) doesn't generate a big tip at $6.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On a related note, I hope Shake Shack wins their defamation suit against the NYPD union for lying about giving poisoned milkshakes to cops.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I went to one in Springfield a couple weeks ago. We had to order (and pay) at the register, then pick our table, then they brought our food to the table. I'm guessing to reduce the amount of contact between staff and customers.


The S&S near me has operated like that for a long time (but, actually, it's been a good 10 years since I was there). The system worked, like you said, quite well.
 
huntercr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know I'll get a bunch of crap for this, but I freaking love Steak and Shake Chili.  I would pay so much money for the recipe ( and all the ones on the internet are fake... I've tried a bunch of them )
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Malenfant: Harry Freakstorm: Then don't order the wormburger.

Most of the S&S on the Illinois side are closed.  The one nearest has an excellent business opportunity advertised.  You run the place, pay them 10k and split the profits 50/50.

It looks like the Aurora one is open. I should grab lunch there over the weekend now that I'm fully vaccinated.

Have you tried Freddie's?  They moved in to the St. Louis area a few years ago.  They have the steak burger without the noise or surly waitress.

I think S&S lost a lot of customers to Freddie.



The S&S franchiser in the region was in trouble long before Freddie's.  The Biglari strategy of promoting the hell out of whole meals for $4 meant that the wait staff were getting a couple bucks in tips for dealing with your family of little jackhole children for an hour and other patrons were not having good experiences either.

Created a death spiral where the good wait staff left for freakin' McDonald's or any other place.  You had bad wait staff in bad moods.  Restaurants with customers leaning heavily towards the low-priced menu items.  And costs continuing to rise.  Franchises were and are dropping like hot cakes.

Freddie's actually took over the specific location where this incident occurred (which is about a mile from my house).  They're much more pricey but pulling traffic heavily.  Same for Culver's, down the street from this location.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She must have felt on top of the world getting all those likes. Talk about the fleeting nature of "fame"
 
portnoyd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone doesn't understand how social media works? YUO DONT SAY
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My kids used to love Steak and Shake, then the switched menus and the portions shrunk.  At there once and never again.  Used to eat there twice a trip going to Chicago 3-4 times a year, My guess is they lost a lot of business with their new "value" menu
 
