(Daily Dot)   It seems that Texas power companies have the ability to hijack people's smart thermostats and increase the temps against the homeowner's will   (dailydot.com) divider line
83
    More: Scary, Power outage, Thermodynamics, Energy conservation, Temperature, resident Brandon English, Entropy, Heat, smart thermostat  
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Serious questions continue to be raised about the resilience of the privately-run grid in the wake of the devastating snowstorm last February that resulted in widespread power outages."

AND HUNDREDS OF DEATHS, YOU MISERABLE EXCUSES FOR JOURNALISTS! JFC!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They'd been asleep long enough that the house had already gotten to 78 degrees," English said. "So they woke up sweating."

If you're sweating at 78F, move north. Far north.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TexASS Freedumb!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, but the socialists are taking over the USA...LOL...fools.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The republican dream
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The power company would have to install a smart thermostat at my house to be able to control it remotely.

/And I'm sure it would continually malfunction as long as it's installed/
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll never have a 'smart' thermostat especially one connected to the internet.  I refuse to open up my home network to outside access - yeah, I'm a retired sysadmin who's way cautious.

I do have a saver switch on my A/C from the local power company (Xcel Energy) that does give me a discount in return for them turning off the A/C periodically for 15 minutes.  Oddly enough I've seen it's switched on late at night lately (midnight, 1 AM) when load on the grid should be reduced.  The high end HVAC system I had put in back in '09 has a communicating thermostat and it displays when "curtailment active" (saver switch on) has killed power to the A/C.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were doing that here in Ontario, free 'peaksaver' programmable thermostats but the program was cancelled a couple years ago.  My house came with one and I left it since its still a programmable thermostat that works, wonder how many others did as well and how easily a malicious actor could tap into that network of devices to screw with us.  Probably less likely then any of those devices people are buying from the tech bros to do the same job but need a constant conversation with 'the cloud' to do it.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they turn your power up? Down would use less power.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Why would they turn your power up? Down would use less power.


Imagine if you could literally compel your customers to consume your product, and you got to set the price to anything you wanted?  Its like your own money press!

/no really its increase the temperature setting when face with peak power times so their cooling stops eating at the power grid
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine if you could literally compel your customers to consume your product, and you got to set the price to anything you wanted? Its like your own money press!


Consider one hacker with energy company stock changing everyone's smart thermostat by 0.1 degree. You'd never notice, but the company's revenue would increase.

Now consider 100 hackers - or a thousand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Serious Questions"

Lol... ya think?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
jasonvatch:

Consider one hacker with energy company stock changing everyone's smart thermostat by 0.1 degree. You'd never notice, but the company's revenue would increase.

Now consider 100 hackers - or a thousand.

So 1000 hackers each turn up my thermostat by 0.1 degree?
I think I would notice if my thermostat went up 100 degrees!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They deserve it for being stupid enough to connect everything to the internet with no firewalls on the devices or full control of them
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you have a smart meter, AND have a thermostat that can interface with the smart meter, AND have consented to on-demand management, they can do this.  This is one of the reasons for deploying smart meters.

Power companies have had contracts with industrial customers for decades that allow them to temporarily shut down high-usage equipment during peak load periods.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The free market in action. This is what you wanted, conservatives. Sweat it up, motherfarkers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are two types of people: those who love smart house tech and those who know how vulnerable smart house tech is and would sooner burn our own houses down than connect appliances to the internet.

Which are you?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sticking it to the libs never felt so good.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
YEE HAAAAW DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS!!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The power company would have to install a smart thermostat at my house to be able to control it remotely.

/And I'm sure it would continually malfunction as long as it's installed/


We didn't get a choice: the mobile home park owners required it.

Some people here are in their 80s and 90s, and this week it'shiat 110 a couple times.

This is not okay.

/also, if I had the power to undo one tech-related invention, the IoT would be really damn high on that list
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stupid filter pwn
 
jsnbase
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Freedom is a dish best served hotter than you thought it would be when you went to sleep.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The free market in action. This is what you wanted, conservatives. Sweat it up, motherfarkers.


Actually, yes.  This is an opt-in program, not an opt-out. At some point, this guy was offered a $25/month or so rebate for the summer months in exchange for giving the power company the ability to increase the thermostat temperature and/or cycle the AC less frequently.

If he has changed his mind, that's OK. I changed mine too because of WFH.  But this is not some conspiracy, it's a consumer getting the product he asked for.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: I'll never have a 'smart' thermostat especially one connected to the internet.  I refuse to open up my home network to outside access - yeah, I'm a retired sysadmin who's way cautious.


Same here. 25+ years of networking/security experience, and my house is as unplugged as I can make it.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no doubt these assholes got a discount for signing up
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gonna make you sweat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Why would they turn your power up? Down would use less power.


Texas is hot. The power was going into cooling systems, so increasing the temp was to cut that back.

/No internet controlled thermostats for me thank you
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tvynr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have such mixed feelings about this.

On the one hand: I absolutely do not want this to become the norm.  A utility company can bill me differently if they want to incentivize a policy, but they shouldn't be permitted to force my living environment into a particular condition over it.  Perhaps a superlinear price scale (cost per kW/h goes up the more you use), for instance, could be a functional incentive.  Maybe the smart meter should come with a dollars-per-hour readout.  But don't take remote control of my living space, especially without explicit permission in each instance.

On the other hand, it's farkwits like this who keep their houses at 72°F in the >100°F summer who put us in this situation to begin with.  There are people who have medical reasons to need to live in colder environments, but these people aren't them.  'cause we would've heard about it in the article if they were.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let a computer control my house's thermostat? I've seen that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: mongbiohazard: The free market in action. This is what you wanted, conservatives. Sweat it up, motherfarkers.

Actually, yes.  This is an opt-in program, not an opt-out. At some point, this guy was offered a $25/month or so rebate for the summer months in exchange for giving the power company the ability to increase the thermostat temperature and/or cycle the AC less frequently.

If he has changed his mind, that's OK. I changed mine too because of WFH.  But this is not some conspiracy, it's a consumer getting the product he asked for.


Actually, scratch that. This particular company seems to use an opt-out model. Fark them.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: There are two types of people: those who love smart house tech and those who know how vulnerable smart house tech is and would sooner burn our own houses down than connect appliances to the internet.

Which are you?


You'll pry my Hue lightbulbs from cold, tastefully lit, hands. I can yoink them from the net if I really wanted to, but don't care enough. I'm not particularly worried about a hacker turning my lights on in the middle of the night or remotely figuring out my schedule - I have kids who'll wake me up at random anyhow, and my office is in the back room now so yeah, I'm home. I'm always home. It's still March. 

A lot of this fear of a opening your smart home to the internet seems overblown. Avoid camera connected devices (beyond all the laptops and cellphones) and just do a realistic risk assessment.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The power company can control a Nest thermostat without the homeowner allowing it?

I am skeptical. I've lived in two states with similar programs, and joining it takes an effort. I would bet they agreed to it for the discount and are are now upset the company is doing what it said it would.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x576]


You just gotta love the unearned pride.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Playstupidgames.gif
Cryinggirlmeme.jpg

" kid, fetch me some more ice "
" kid, chop some more wood "
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peki: Some people here are in their 80s and 90s, and this week it'shiat 110 a couple times.


They don't keep their places at 80 degrees anyway?

/ My mom did
// I had to stay with her for a 100 F week and it was horrible
 
reveal101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: There are two types of people: those who love smart house tech and those who know how vulnerable smart house tech is and would sooner burn our own houses down than connect appliances to the internet.

Which are you?


Well I installed and programmed high-end smart home technology from 2008-2015. I have nothing smart in my home and I keep a gun next to the printer in case it makes a noise I don't like.

/Shook hands with a handful of billionaires, and a guy who was interviewed by Jon Stewart at one point.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't they want to succeed?

Get going y'all. Get going now.

No sympathy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: "They'd been asleep long enough that the house had already gotten to 78 degrees," English said. "So they woke up sweating."

If you're sweating at 78F, move north. Far north.


What? I didn't have my AC because I didn't want to call the apartment manger, because of covid-19.
Anyway. The apartment never got over 90, until a day or two ago. So I had it fix. Anyway. Beds collect heat. And that has zip to do with the temperature outside. I've had my bed get hot in Colorado during snow.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why $20 programmable thermostats from Home Depot are so great. You set an AC profile and a heating profile.... and that's it. For the power company to turn it off they'd either have to break in or disconnect you from the grid. And did I mention it's only $20? For the rest of it's life? No subscription fees? And it can cool down the house before you get home from work?

Smart thermostats are some of the stupidest things ever sold.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tvynr: On the other hand, it's farkwits like this who keep their houses at 72°F in the >100°F summer who put us in this situation to begin with.


No, it's sociopathic politicians who have ignored that the grid needed to be upgraded for a decade and a half, probably taking kickbacks from Ercot because it was cheaper to grease palms than upgrade the farking grid.  What's a little loss of human life when shareholder value is at stake?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark that noise.  The only "smart" items in my house are my cell phone, laptop, and CPAP machine, but the CPAP has its own cellular connection and does not use WIFI.  I can't understand the drive people feel towards having everything hook up to their WIFI.

Also, 75 is a comfortable temperature when the outside is 105 degrees.  Any higher and its stripping down to boxers (and still feels a bit warm when it's 75).  Any lower and it is sweater or light jacket time.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How hard is it to write a script that simply repeats the set point and actual temp back to the device requesting the change?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is old news...its been a thing for the last 10 years at least.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: They were doing that here in Ontario, free 'peaksaver' programmable thermostats but the program was cancelled a couple years ago.  My house came with one and I left it since its still a programmable thermostat that works, wonder how many others did as well and how easily a malicious actor could tap into that network of devices to screw with us.  Probably less likely then any of those devices people are buying from the tech bros to do the same job but need a constant conversation with 'the cloud' to do it.


This was literally in an episode of Mr. Robot where he hacks a network via the thermostat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The important question is, how can we blame windmills?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stibium: This is why $20 programmable thermostats from Home Depot are so great. You set an AC profile and a heating profile.... and that's it. For the power company to turn it off they'd either have to break in or disconnect you from the grid. And did I mention it's only $20? For the rest of it's life? No subscription fees? And it can cool down the house before you get home from work?

Smart thermostats are some of the stupidest things ever sold.


I think my landlord found a $10 model.  It has a digital display, but the heating and cooling has to be manually switched by a physical toggle.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: If he has changed his mind, that's OK. I changed mine too because of WFH.  But this is not some conspiracy, it's a consumer getting the product he asked for.


Stop that. There is no such thing as choice in a free market.
 
QFarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I installed a "smart" wifi thermostat and I have definitely not joined any sort of program that gives the power company control over it.  But, I read the EULA first.

perhaps more people should read the fine print
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While a power company remotely adjusting your thermostat is some Nanny State bullsh*t, the father in the article is a drama queen.
"English, who expressed concerns over the potential for his young child to overheat and dehydrate". Your daughter is not going to overheat and dehydrate inside an air conditioned 78 degree home with access to fresh water.  Americans are spoiled by air conditioning.  The power company should shut off his power for a day. Just for fun.
 
