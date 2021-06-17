 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   This has to be an aristocrats skit, because there is no way this could get any more absurd   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Murder, Ted Bundy, criminal defendants, murder suspect, Legal experts, Ronnie Oneal III, little data, Defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently, the part of the accused is being played by Marlon Wayans.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The young boy testified against his father on Wednesday, saying, "You stabbed me."

Jaysus.

Although my kid would do that just for poops and giggles.  "I said he stabbed me, so now he goes to jail right?  Awesome!  Handcuffs! Yes!  Haha daddy!  Now I'm gonna go home, eat everything and play that video game that you hate!  Hey, I get his money now, right?"
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they put:
"Defendants have a right to represent themselves - but experts say they probably shouldn't"
in big bold letters near the top of the article.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that noise, should have never been allowed like that.  Make the dude send a list of questions, have someone else ask the questions of the kid, record the responses and send that.  Yeah, he was attending remotely but still, no reason to make him face a parent that did that even by from a distance.  There's a limit to your right to face your accuser - and this is one of those situations that limit should have been invoked full-on.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jona Goldschmidt of Loyola University Chicago told Insider that the challenges defendants face against experienced prosecutors are often insurmountable, and judges will often let them "crash and burn" without assisting.

Which about suns it up, and you can bet the next 60 years this shiatbag will be filing appeal motions.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
dude went super saiyan
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More details:

Oneal finds himself in a similar situation in a tragic and gruesome case. Prosecutors allege that on March 18, 2018, Oneal shot his girlfriend in their home in Riverview, a community south of Tampa, and then chased her out of the house and then beat her to death on his next-door neighbor's property, according to the Times. He then went back into the house and killed his 9-year-old daughter, who was autistic and had difficulty walking, with a hatchet, prosecutors allege. Then, Oneal allegedly stabbed his son, doused him and the house in gasoline, and set them on fire.

As several 911 calls came in, sheriff's deputies responded to the home and arrested Oneal. They also found the younger Oneal, then 8-years-old, stumbling out of the house with severe burns and a gaping wound in his stomach. Oneal was later adopted by one of the homicide detectives who investigated the case, the Times reported.

To start, he exchanged pleasantries with his son before attempting to debunk his testimony.


"How you doin' Ronnie?" he said.


"Good," his son replied.


"It's good to see you, man," Oneal said.


"Good to see you, too," his son replied.


Oneal then sought to expose inconsistencies between his son's testimony on Wednesday and what the boy previously told investigators - namely, that the boy "saw" Oneal kill his mom.


"Did you see me beat your mom?" Oneal asked.


"No," his son replied.


"Did you see me shoot your mom?


"No."


Well that settles it, case dismissed.

https://www.boston.com/news/crime/202​1​/06/17/a-boy-is-the-sole-survivor-of-a​-family-massacre-his-dad-the-suspect-w​as-allowed-to-question-him-in-court/
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black coalition would like to trade him for Justin Beiber
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: [Fark user image image 700x350]dude went super saiyan


His right to a speedy trial is being denied by ongoing back on forth examinations of increasing power level checks.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So jury nullification is a thing.  You've got a guilty client, but you think there's some sort of appeal-to-the-heartstrings argument you can make to get them to acquit even in the case of clear guilt.  An example might by that yeah, my client was guilty, but the guy she killed was a serial abuser and she snapped, so you shouldn't hold her responsible because many of you might have done what she did in that situation.

This?  This is the exact opposite of that.  If I'm on that jury I convict him on principle for having pulled this stunt with his burned and stabbed child, regardless of what the rest of the evidence might be.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall - Until Proven Guilty
Youtube lJsQDPK-vvg
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Jona Goldschmidt of Loyola University Chicago told Insider that the challenges defendants face against experienced prosecutors are often insurmountable, and judges will often let them "crash and burn" without assisting.

Which about suns it up, and you can bet the next 60 years this shiatbag will be filing appeal motions.


He can file.  Anyone can file.  But nothing will happen.  The judge is supposed to be impartial.  I'm sure he told the guy "You really want a lawyer for this".  At that point, if the guy says "Nope", the judge has done his due diligence of making sure the guy has been informed of how deep and hard the DA will go.  "He told me not to set my dick on fire, but I set my dick on fire, and it's his fault" is not a valid appeal
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some viral marketing campaign by Dax

Dax - "WHATS POPPIN" Remix [One Take Video]
Youtube ErtEcjL2-0Q
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says the judge "allowed" him to represent himself. Is that something a judge can disallow?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are under some of the most vicious, lying, fabricating, fictitious government you ever seen," he said. "By the time it's all said and done, you will see who is the mass murderers in Tampa Bay."

Ok all you Pol-tabbers, what's this guy's Fark handle?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: So jury nullification is a thing.  You've got a guilty client, but you think there's some sort of appeal-to-the-heartstrings argument you can make to get them to acquit even in the case of clear guilt.  An example might by that yeah, my client was guilty, but the guy she killed was a serial abuser and she snapped, so you shouldn't hold her responsible because many of you might have done what she did in that situation.

This?  This is the exact opposite of that.  If I'm on that jury I convict him on principle for having pulled this stunt with his burned and stabbed child, regardless of what the rest of the evidence might be.


Not sure what other evidence exists. But he seems intent on intimidating his son into saying the police made him lie. Assuming there's no other strong evidence besides the kid's word, it is not a bad strategy if he had pulled it off.

Thank god courts started allowing kids to testify via video conference back in the 80s, i think it started. This ahole is not the first to try to intimidate, in a court room, a minor they victimized. The system used to make that farked up move easier before video.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It says the judge "allowed" him to represent himself. Is that something a judge can disallow?


IANAl but AFAIK yes, if they are found to be in a diminished capacity.

The defendant, not the judge.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It says the judge "allowed" him to represent himself. Is that something a judge can disallow?


Lawyers never represent themselves in court. That's the first clue not to it!

He watched WAY too much L&O! Actual court proceedings are quite technical and you're a fool not to have a lawyer in your corner.

Which fits. Because that haircut in front of a judge on a murder trial is a crime by itself son!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Warthog: So jury nullification is a thing.  You've got a guilty client, but you think there's some sort of appeal-to-the-heartstrings argument you can make to get them to acquit even in the case of clear guilt.  An example might by that yeah, my client was guilty, but the guy she killed was a serial abuser and she snapped, so you shouldn't hold her responsible because many of you might have done what she did in that situation.

This?  This is the exact opposite of that.  If I'm on that jury I convict him on principle for having pulled this stunt with his burned and stabbed child, regardless of what the rest of the evidence might be.

Not sure what other evidence exists. But he seems intent on intimidating his son into saying the police made him lie. Assuming there's no other strong evidence besides the kid's word, it is not a bad strategy if he had pulled it off.

Thank god courts started allowing kids to testify via video conference back in the 80s, i think it started. This ahole is not the first to try to intimidate, in a court room, a minor they victimized. The system used to make that farked up move easier before video.



Another ruling that showed what a piece of shiat this guy was.

Fark user image
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: austerity101: It says the judge "allowed" him to represent himself. Is that something a judge can disallow?

IANAl but AFAIK yes, if they are found to be in a diminished capacity.

The defendant, not the judge.


Okay, that's what I figured. I assumed it wasn't some random discretionary "judge is having a bad day" kinda thing.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: More details:

Oneal finds himself in a similar situation in a tragic and gruesome case. Prosecutors allege that on March 18, 2018, Oneal shot his girlfriend in their home in Riverview, a community south of Tampa, and then chased her out of the house and then beat her to death on his next-door neighbor's property, according to the Times. He then went back into the house and killed his 9-year-old daughter, who was autistic and had difficulty walking, with a hatchet, prosecutors allege. Then, Oneal allegedly stabbed his son, doused him and the house in gasoline, and set them on fire.

As several 911 calls came in, sheriff's deputies responded to the home and arrested Oneal. They also found the younger Oneal, then 8-years-old, stumbling out of the house with severe burns and a gaping wound in his stomach. Oneal was later adopted by one of the homicide detectives who investigated the case, the Times reported.

To start, he exchanged pleasantries with his son before attempting to debunk his testimony.


"How you doin' Ronnie?" he said.


"Good," his son replied.


"It's good to see you, man," Oneal said.


"Good to see you, too," his son replied.


Oneal then sought to expose inconsistencies between his son's testimony on Wednesday and what the boy previously told investigators - namely, that the boy "saw" Oneal kill his mom.


"Did you see me beat your mom?" Oneal asked.


"No," his son replied.


"Did you see me shoot your mom?


"No."


Well that settles it, case dismissed.

https://www.boston.com/news/crime/2021​/06/17/a-boy-is-the-sole-survivor-of-a​-family-massacre-his-dad-the-suspect-w​as-allowed-to-question-him-in-court/


wait...I know the kid's story...

he grows up to be a CSI who gets hit by lightning....

and it turns out that his family was killed not by his father, but by his future nemesis...

/but probably not
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We are under some of the most vicious, lying, fabricating, fictitious government you ever seen," he said. "By the time it's all said and done, you will see who is the mass murderers in Tampa Bay."

Bad grammar will never help your case. Hire a pro. Also, untreated mental illness is a helluva drug.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the televised cross-examination, Ronnie Oneal III, who has been representing himself at trial, at one point asked his son, "Did I hurt you the night of this incident?"

The boy, who attended the hearing virtually from a child victim resource center, responded, "Yes. You stabbed me."

But did it hurt?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Bananas" courtroom scene
Youtube 8a3mk9sp0oE
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: It says the judge "allowed" him to represent himself. Is that something a judge can disallow?


Kind of... They will inform the defendant of the risks of this, and go back and forth to make sure that the person is truly aware of what they're getting into. Helps down the road when appeals time comes around.

But if the defendant is incapable of defending himself, say due to mental incapacity, I believe that the judge can oprder the defendant to get representation, otherwise, they can overturn the conviction.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did this at 6. The guy who killed my mother wasn't questioning me, but he was in the courtroom, and I was scared shiatless. One of the few things I remember is that the judge noticed how nervous and scared I was in the chair. Basically, I felt like Edith Ann:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The judge actually let me sit on his lap, which helped. Wasn't fun at all. This poor kid, I just can't imagine if I'd had to speak directly to Doug, let alone having him question me directly.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I did this at 6. The guy who killed my mother wasn't questioning me, but he was in the courtroom, and I was scared shiatless. One of the few things I remember is that the judge noticed how nervous and scared I was in the chair. Basically, I felt like Edith Ann:
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 228x280]

The judge actually let me sit on his lap, which helped. Wasn't fun at all. This poor kid, I just can't imagine if I'd had to speak directly to Doug, let alone having him question me directly.


Damn. Damn, damn, damn.

I know the right to face your accuser is pretty much inviolate in this country, but no one should have to go through that. Not you, or this kid, or anyone.

My stepdaughter was beaten by her dad and he was charged criminally.  We went back and forth on whether to allow here to to testify, if needed.  The prosecutor didn't want to make her do it, but left it up to us, and her, specifically, and her therapist.  She decided that she wanted to testify, and they arranged it so she could visit the courtroom ahead of time, meet the judge, and kind of go over what might happen.

Her dad, being an arrogant dumbass, was convinced that she wouldn't testify.  When his attorney (public defender) saw that she was on the witness list, she basically told him right then to plead out. Which he did.  And she got to have sushi with me at the place across the street form the courthouse.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: "Legal experts suggest Oneal's cross examination will backfire."

It actually took legal experts to arrive at this conclusion?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I did this at 6. The guy who killed my mother wasn't questioning me, but he was in the courtroom, and I was scared shiatless. One of the few things I remember is that the judge noticed how nervous and scared I was in the chair. Basically, I felt like Edith Ann:
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 228x280]

The judge actually let me sit on his lap, which helped. Wasn't fun at all. This poor kid, I just can't imagine if I'd had to speak directly to Doug, let alone having him question me directly.


That sounds awful, I'm so sorry you had to go through all of that.   Sounds like a great judge, though.

When I was in law school I volunteered for a local judge, and we had an ugly case involving a young child as a witness. The judge happened to have a "judge bear" in chambers, just some random stuffed bear in a judge's robes that someone had given him as a gift.  When it became immediately clear that the witness was scared out of her mind, the judge passed me a note and told me to go back into chambers and grab the bear. I brought it back out, and the judge handed it to the witness.  He told her that she didn't have to look at anyone in the court room except the bear, and if she could answer the questions she heard for the bear that'd be great.

Before that he'd made sure the biggest deputy sheriff in the court house was on duty in the court room, and standing next to the witness box rather than behind defense table.  He started by telling her that the courtroom was a safe place, and that Sheriff so-and-so was right there next to her protect her from anyone and anything.  The presence of the deputy had zero calming effect on her, at all.  That bear?  Everything got better the moment she got to hold onto the bear.  She never looked up from the bear again, but she answered every question in a tiny clear little voice.  I'd say 75% of the jury cried through her testimony.  The 25% who didn't were trying to figure out how to kill the defendant themselves.

He went to jail for a LONG time.  And it wasn't long enough.

She got to go home with the bear.

Damn, I hadn't thought of that one in a long time.  Crying at my desk, decades down the road.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Legal experts suggest Oneal's cross examination will backfire."

It actually took legal experts to arrive at this conclusion?


The one piece of legal advice lawyers are happy for non-lawyers to repeat is "Do not represent yourself."

Any other advice might be situational and a layman might not know when it's incorrect to use it, but that one is universal.
 
