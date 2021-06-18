 Skip to content
(Yorkshire Post)   Riding a train without a face mask in a foreign country because you're an anti-masker, what could possibly go wrong? Difficulty: Singapore
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad they didn't give him 600 lashes with a barbed whip, but I think that's reserved for disposing of used chewing gum on the ground.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yorkshire anti-masker faces up to six months in Singapore prison after riding train without face covering


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consequences mother f***** how do they work?
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All for something I don't even believe in."

Yeah, I think killing people is A-OK but when I go around committing murder they want to put me in jail. What a bunch of assholes.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing about the truth is it doesn't matter if assholes like this believe in it or not.  He'd also have to be a complete moron to not understand how Singapore handles people who break the law.  No wonder his future employment dried up once they saw how utterly stupid this man is.

Stupid, stupid plague rat.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well I don't believe there's any evidence that spending time in a prison in Singapore will inconvenience this man.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me disproportionately angry at the dude and disproportionately happy at what's happened to the dude.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Singapore was into caning.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone have a translation for "farked around and found out"?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark around, find out ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singapore

Yikes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: anyone have a translation for "farked around and found out"?


*fist shaking, etc etc*
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: I thought Singapore was into caning.


What happened to them? They used to be harsh.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting it to be an american honestly...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, I feel bad for this guy.

*reads article*

It's a horrible situation to be in when I don't know when I can next see my family," he said.
"Especially when I don't even believe masks stop the spread of the virus in the first place.
"I honestly believe it's a hoax - I don't feel there is any evidence to show mask-wearing is effective in any way.
"From a scientific basis, I think it's nonsense.

Oh man, I don't feel bad for this guy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is a complete ass.

"I don't believe there is any evidence that masks protect you from Covid-19.

Well, OK, but you're wrong, so fark off, and Singapore has laws they expect you to follow regardless of the evidence you choose to ignore.

"Normally I would just tell people I'm exempt and it had never posed any issues before.

So you would lie to everyone and then chuckle to yourself that you were able to take advantage of others with your lie.

"But now I'm stuck here without my family and I don't even know when I will appear in court, never mind what my sentence will be.

You committed a crime in a foreign country.  That's an extremely risky thing to do in any country.  You should expect that sucky things will happen to you if you are apprehended.

"All for something I don't even believe in."

You don't get to avoid consequences of laws that you choose not to believe in.  A very stupid person might say that you're Rosa Parks, but Rosa Parks understood that her choices had consequences.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The great thing about the truth is it doesn't matter if assholes like this believe in it or not.  He'd also have to be a complete moron to not understand how Singapore handles people who break the law.  No wonder his future employment dried up once they saw how utterly stupid this man is.

Stupid, stupid plague rat.


Yeah, he basically proved he is unsuitable for travel on behalf of the company and that's hard to come back from.

The rest of the article is his perspective of how trivial it is that they're punishing him for this while completely lost on the irony of how easily avoidable all of this was if he weren't so trivial about it, himself.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: I was expecting it to be an american honestly...


The UK is America's dad. We learned it from watching him.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I honestly believe it is a hoax"

Ok, sorry to have inconvenienced you.  You are free to go!
 
Setitie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boo hoo fark you
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The great thing about the truth is it doesn't matter if assholes like this believe in it or not.


I've heard it similarly summed up as: "The best thing about science is that even if you don't believe in it, it's still true."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: anyone have a translation for "farked around and found out"?


Yes. In Singaporese it's "farked around and found out."
 
sotua
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
farking around in *Singapore*? Oooh, you bet your ASS you're going to find out.
 
Creoena
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dave0821: I was expecting it to be an american honestly...


Are you kidding? I doubt most anti-vax Americans have even heard of Singapore, or if they have they just think it is an exfoliant.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Glynn, from Helmsley, North Yorkshire, was charged with a public nuisance offence after spending 28 hours in a cell,

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I say it's the Singaporean people who suck, whether they are Malay or Chinese.
Malaysia sucks too.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This dumbass should have listened to Weird Al
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Headline News (Parody of "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm")
Youtube dU95v23MQ4c
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cops in the questioning of your real reason for not wearing your Mask again Bub???
Perp answers cause I'm a Douche & I really don't care about my family or job......etc.,etc,.etc,......!!!!
 
sniderman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CANE 'EM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I thought Singapore was into caning.


I think you used to be able to ask for it in lieu of jail time
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love this whole "It's unfair! They shouldn't be able to arrest me, because I don't 'believe' in it."

They don't care whether you "believe" in it. Pretty much every scientific authority says they help. You knew it was the law, and you even admitted in the article you pretty much never followed it.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Especially when I don't even believe masks stop the spread of the virus in the first place.
"I honestly believe it's a hoax - I don't feel there is any evidence to show mask-wearing is effective in any way.
"From a scientific basis, I think it's nonsense."

I'm quite surprised that such person with undoubtedly well documented, peer reviewed, and multi year studies on the efficacy of mask in reducing the transmission an aerosolized virus was just let go from a job and held by such a despotic regime.  It really is disheartening what they are doing to facebook scienticians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I never normally wear a mask but this is the first time it has been an issue," he said.

I break the law all the time, but this is the first time I've ever been caught.  You might want to shut up and let your lawyer do all the talking.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Oh man, I feel bad for this guy.

*reads article*

It's a horrible situation to be in when I don't know when I can next see my family," he said.
"Especially when I don't even believe masks stop the spread of the virus in the first place.
"I honestly believe it's a hoax - I don't feel there is any evidence to show mask-wearing is effective in any way.
"From a scientific basis, I think it's nonsense.

Oh man, I don't feel bad for this guy.


What a relief it must be for his family.  Even if they have to support his two young daughters without his help.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monkey2: "All for something I don't even believe in."

Yeah, I think killing people is A-OK but when I go around committing murder they want to put me in jail. What a bunch of assholes.


I frequently have clients that will say some thing to the effect of, "They can't do that." My standard reply, "Sure they can. People aren't allowed to commit murder either, but it happens all the time." I then explain the consequences and actions we can take if the other side does what they should not do.

As for the guy in the article; Jesus H. Christ, four years in Singapore and he doesn't grasp the concept that some of the rules may be petty, stupid and flat out wrong, but you break them at your own risk.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And I see he's going for the "Your Laws are Stupid so They Don't Apply to Me" defense.

bold-strategy.jpg
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Heamer: BumpInTheNight: The great thing about the truth is it doesn't matter if assholes like this believe in it or not.

I've heard it similarly summed up as: "The best thing about science is that even if you don't believe in it, it's still true."


Yah that was the quote I was aiming to crib, pretty sure its attributable to Neil Armstrong.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Glynn, from Helmsley, North Yorkshire, was charged with a public nuisance offence after spending 28 hours in a cell.The recruiter claims officers said he faces up to six months behind bars, if found guilty.

Glynn's passport was confiscated, meaning he couldn't return to the UK as planned with his partner and two children - aged five and two.

He also lost a new job he was due to start in the UK and fears he could have to spend as much as 12 months on bail before his trial."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Especially when I don't even believe that taking a dump on the floor of the train is a big deal in the first place."
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "I never normally wear a mask but this is the first time it has been an issue," he said.

I break the law all the time, but this is the first time I've ever been caught.  You might want to shut up and let your lawyer do all the talking.


I think the judge will be interested in his level of contrition. Should go well in court. We'll be hearing more about this asshole.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gabriel Iglesias: Joke about penalty at Singapore for drugs
Youtube SORSL0vW2os
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I think it's insane that I am facing a trial at all, just for not wearing a mask."

No one in Singapore cares what you think. You're not a citizen and have zero say on how they run their country and what laws they pass. If you don't like the rules in a foreign nation your only option is to not visit there. It takes a special kind of arrogance to visit a foreign nation and make demands that your views be taken into account.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Random guy from America or Britain and IN America or Britain:  I'm free and I can do what I want! I believe xyz so you can't make me! F*ck you I won't do what you tell me!

Random guy FROM America or Britain but in another country:  I'm free and can ... wait ... you're arresting me? I can't leave? But but but this has never happened before. This is my belief! Wait! Why? I don't understand. This has never happened before. I'm sorry! Please! This is crazy!

PROTIP: Respect the local laws or you will be made to respect them
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I thought Singapore was into caning.


Sentence has not been handed down yet.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creoena: dave0821: I was expecting it to be an american honestly...

Are you kidding? I doubt most anti-vax Americans have even heard of Singapore, or if they have they just think it is an exfoliant.


He's checked all the boxes he certainly sounds like an american
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Singapore absolutely refuses to fark around. I'm always like "Singapore, have a drink, loosen up, come on"! And Singapore is like "punctuation goes inside the quote, $250 fine."
 
Callous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glynn said: "I had no idea anyone had even been filming, but it turned out a video of me unmasked on the late train home from work surfaced online

Now they have video and a confession.

This guy is the dumb that keeps on dumbing.
 
powhound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Exempt"
F*ck you you f*cking liar

Let's see how many other laws he chooses to break while waiting for trial. Maybe Singapore can keep this British Karen behind bars for a few years.
 
turboke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "I never normally wear a mask but this is the first time it has been an issue," he said.

I break the law all the time, but this is the first time I've ever been caught.  You might want to shut up and let your lawyer do all the talking.


Oh no no no! Please let him talk as much as he wants. xD
 
