(Axios)   The Red Cross wants to suck your blood   (axios.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sexually active gay men need not apply.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have blood at home"

- Your Moms
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm off to the blood bank to give ALL of my blood. Dad always told me that whatever I do, I should do 100%.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood - it's in me to live
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a fairly regular blood donor (a few times a year) until I had to go on anticoagulants. I wish I could still give. (Although, as an A+, my blood isn't in the highest demand.)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Sexually active gay men need not apply.


Not sure if it's still the case, but a good friend of mine hasn't been able to donate for over 20 years because he happened to be in the UK for a while in the early 90s (mad cow).
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They actually called my phone yesterday. They email me constantly, but this is the first time I've actually gotten a phone call. Apparently their record management sucks because I'm not eligible yet.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they don't, because they're homophobic bastards. A shame, too, since I'm O-negative. So nice that the government would rather people die than treat me like anything other than a second-class citizen.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly how subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: No they don't, because they're homophobic bastards. A shame, too, since I'm O-negative. So nice that the government would rather people die than treat me like anything other than a second-class citizen.


The "they" in this case is the government and not the Red Cross.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Exactly how subby?

[Fark user image 850x499]


Monica Bellucci...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's why they keep calling me
//double reds in March
///please donate
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I should donate again.   I'm O Negative.

The last time I did, it took three bags to get one they could keep.  The first one, the guy couldn't find a vein and had to dispose of the bag.   On the second try he got the bag full and then dropped it on the floor.   Apparently at the time, there was enough of a shortage that they asked me to give another pint/bag.   I said yes and the third time was the charm.   Except the guy who had been taking my blood was so embarrassed he got someone else to do it.  I also told them that after this it might be awhile before I give more...and..thanks for the candy bar.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've had anthrax GTFO.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I used to donate with the Red Cross but their scheduling sucks. Donation sites were either 1) over 30 miles away 2) were only open during work hours during the week 3) full or 4) several weeks away.

Wife and I found a donation time during BlizzCon in Grapevine TX a couple of years ago, but we had to actually register for the convention on-site before we could donate. It was a pain in the ass and we haven't donated to Red Cross since.

We now donate to Carter Blood Care and they're always available.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: No they don't, because they're homophobic bastards. A shame, too, since I'm O-negative. So nice that the government would rather people die than treat me like anything other than a second-class citizen.


Please actually check with your local blood banks. Punishing the needy because some asshole that you ran into years ago is not human friendly.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've checked with our local blood banks...there aren't any. Its the corrupt Red Cross or nothing.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LIfesouth is coming to my local Wal-Mart next Saturday.  I'll go to them.
They give you a free shirt and your cholesterol levels.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: austerity101: No they don't, because they're homophobic bastards. A shame, too, since I'm O-negative. So nice that the government would rather people die than treat me like anything other than a second-class citizen.

Please actually check with your local blood banks. Punishing the needy because some asshole that you ran into years ago is not human friendly.


I assume he's referring to the specific policy that gay men can't donate blood because of AIDS (which I think is a law), not any particular Red Cross worker.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Red Cross is more like a charity than the NRA.  The NRA, however, does also require blood.  Think of the poor CEOs of both.


For the past 11 years, Gail McGovern has served as president and CEO of the American Red Cross, and in 2018, she was paid $694,000, which reflects her leadership of the country's largest humanitarian organization.

LaPierre received a $3.7 million deferred compensation distribution from his "employee funded deferred compensation plan", which was required by federal law, and according to the NRA raised his total annual compensation to $5,110,985
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've tried to let them but they just toss me back because I'm too small.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Walker: Sexually active gay men need not apply.

Not sure if it's still the case, but a good friend of mine hasn't been able to donate for over 20 years because he happened to be in the UK for a while in the early 90s (mad cow).


Yes, this is still the case. My husband lived in the UK for a couple of years in the 80's and still can't give blood.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: I've tried to let them but they just toss me back because I'm too small.


You've met my wife?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: nicoffeine: austerity101: No they don't, because they're homophobic bastards. A shame, too, since I'm O-negative. So nice that the government would rather people die than treat me like anything other than a second-class citizen.

Please actually check with your local blood banks. Punishing the needy because some asshole that you ran into years ago is not human friendly.

I assume he's referring to the specific policy that gay men can't donate blood because of AIDS (which I think is a law), not any particular Red Cross worker.


It's not a law. It's a policy of the Red Cross. I believe they adjusted it slightly a few years back but, basically, if you're gay, they don't want your blood.

This started out from a delightful scandal when the AIDs epidemic was just getting rolling. The Red Cross didn't bother to screen the blood, and Americans started dying of AIDs acquired from transfusions, hemophilia, and so forth. Now, the lawsuits might have gotten expensive, so the Red Cross took all of the potentially infected blood and sold it in Africa, instead. Nice profit! Less litigation!

They weren't going to bother to start testing for HIV/AIDs, of course. That costs money! So, they decided to just ban the gays from donating.

In short, fark the Red Cross. They should have been burned to the ground after the lack of testing and then deliberate reselling of potentially-contaminated blood.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Compact Travel Size: I've tried to let them but they just toss me back because I'm too small.

You've met my wife?


I mean, who hasn't?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
O+ here and apparently I have something that makes my plasma desirable.  Or they are just using psychology to get me to keep donating, making me think my blood is special.  Either way, last time I donated a double red just so they wouldn't start calling me for a longer period of time!  Not sure when I'm eligible again.

My wife use to give blood, but the last time was too traumatic.  They always have a hard time finding her veins number one.  Number two, last time she gave we went to lunch after.  Over an hour after she gave we were leaving the restaurant and she decided that was a good time to take off her wrap.  She started squirting blood all over the place and I had to catch her before she passed out.  I was surprised at just how much blood was coming out!  After that I told her sorry, but never again.
 
