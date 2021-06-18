 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   O no, Canada   (forbes.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Canada, Vaccine, Pierre Trudeau, Government of Canada, U.S.-Canada border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, advisory panel report, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.


Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh great, what will we ever do without our beaver pelts and inferior maple syrup?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wonder if some old school United Statesians will claim we are violating the Munroe Doctrine.....

/not really serious
// just a bit of a history nerd
/// third slashie as foretold by prophecy
 
dave0821
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.

Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated


Why would they need that?
Their president said if you drink some bleach and shove a really bright light up your ass you don't have to worry it'll kill the virus.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can you blame them? US plague rats need to stay the f*ck over on their side.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, a little worried about the delta variant.

Especially since even here in shiatlib SoCal, damn near everyone took their masks off as soon as the mandate dropped. It's all I can do not to stand in the store dumbfounded.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird how Bill Gates still has the money to bribe the entire planet into making Trump look bad.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.

Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated


Exactly.  They just announced yesterday that those of us who got our first shots before May 30th can re-book an earlier second shot on June 23rd, so that's what I'm gonna be doing next week. I'll feel a bit better about everything then.

Still want the border closed 'til at least September though.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I personally promise to spit on ever 12th American I see.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.

Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated


Can't they use the 5G tracker to see who has the vaccine and who doesn't?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
article: 'extending restrictions on non-essential international travel'

Not locking the gates entirely - just not the tourist trade.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah well Canadian football sucks so... Who's really winning here?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know too many anti-vaxxers, including some of my relatives. That surprised me, as many of my relatives who don't want the COVID vaccine are in the high vulnerable groups to have a real bad COVID infection if they contract it. I wouldn't blame Canada if they wanted to keep the border locked down for a couple of months.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dave0821: montreal_medic: Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.

Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated

Why would they need that?
Their president said if you drink some bleach and shove a really bright light up your ass you don't have to worry it'll kill the virus.


If they can provide video evidence of themselves doing this for a 14-day period, then we'll let them in after a few more weeks quarantine.

Or they could produce internationally verifiable evidence of positive vaccination status.

Their choice.
 
dave0821
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: dave0821: montreal_medic: Psychopusher: O yes.  The last thing we need now that we're just getting a proper handle on the damn virus (at least here in Ontario) is to have the border opened and hordes of anti-mask plague rats flood across causing our numbers to shoot right up again.  We have enough of those feckless dickbags regurgitating their dumbass conspiracy theories, thankyouverymuch.

Maybe *maybe* if there was an easily verifiable proof of vaccination. But not without that, until we have our second doses in. Ideally once the under 12 cohort is also inoculated

Why would they need that?
Their president said if you drink some bleach and shove a really bright light up your ass you don't have to worry it'll kill the virus.

If they can provide video evidence of themselves doing this for a 14-day period, then we'll let them in after a few more weeks quarantine.

Or they could produce internationally verifiable evidence of positive vaccination status.

Their choice.


I do believe that would be cruel and unusual punishment for the person having to watch that.
Nobody screws up at work that much and gets to keep their job.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I personally promise to spit on ever 12th American I see.


I like this game. I play often. Also, remember to throw poop at kids and babies. You get bonus points for targeting certain individuals. For example, a breast-feeding mother, or a kid in a wheelchair.

/American feces flinger
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The dashboard has not been updated yet today. As of last week, 61% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That was a 10% jump in three weeks. If this trajectory continues, Canada could feasibly hit the all-important 75% milestone in the first week of July.

Seems doable until you realize that he isn't talking about 75% of the vaccine eligible population, he's aiming for 75% overall including those under 12.

If he sticks to those guns I'm not counting on it being open in September.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The dashboard has not been updated yet today. As of last week, 61% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That was a 10% jump in three weeks. If this trajectory continues, Canada could feasibly hit the all-important 75% milestone in the first week of July.

Seems doable until you realize that he isn't talking about 75% of the vaccine eligible population, he's aiming for 75% overall including those under 12.

If he sticks to those guns I'm not counting on it being open in September.


My town is a rounding error away from 100% of eligible population having first dose. We hit 80% of entire population this week.

We do skew a bit older than many towns because of a lot of retirement condo complexes but it's a very family oriented town.

It's possible when you don't have a bad case of the stupids
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.