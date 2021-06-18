 Skip to content
(Central Missouri)   Old and busted: Perverts driving ice cream trucks. The new sickness: Perverts running carnival rides   (centralmoinfo.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carnies being creepy is new?
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what I'm sayin?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Missorah; he'll be mayor soon.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's Missorah; he'll be mayor soon.


Governor.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know, subby...I've always equated carnival ride operators with perverts.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cute headline, but it's not new.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Meningioma Farmer: Cute headline, but it's not new.


cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have you met Merv the Perv yet lil boy..????
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aren't you glad to meet em now???
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is news? That carnies are some of the sickest puppies on the planet?

Might wanna look up this guy:
https://torontosun.com/2017/01/28/sus​p​ected-carnie-serial-killer-liked-littl​e-girls

or this guy:
https://www.al.com/news/2019/05/polic​e​-believe-carnival-worker-is-a-serial-k​iller-after-3-women-murdered-in-virgin​ia.html
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Murflette: Carnies being creepy is new?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"It's the Law of the Carny"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I worked with an ex-carnival worker once when I was a teen. I remember going out to lunch with him and he needed to stop by his house for some weed.  We get there and inside this run down old, house, in the living room, a brand new pool table.

So we rack 'em up and start playing.

He used every trick shot in the book and won the game within minutes.

"Ya know Stek, it's good to learn these pool tricks. When I'm down on cash, I go to the bar and place bets when playing pool. I do pretty well for myself. Of course, I never go to the same bar twice..."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.


Realistically, sex offenders and others who commit crimes that society finds morally repugnant (see: Michael Vick) aren't allowed to live even IF they do their time and never ever reoffend. They can do every day of their sentence, get jobs, and keep their heads down; but that's never good enough. "Aha! You were a pervert? Go live in a sewer, you sick fark!"

Then we're surprised when they give up and reoffend. It's a great mystery.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why they don't run checks on all carnies. Seems like fish in a barrel.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Murflette: Carnies being creepy is new?


No. But it's possible Subby is new.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.


Yep.
/
Or red light districts that they can work at?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The cop grabbed him by the kiwis and now he ain't pissed for a week?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

Realistically, sex offenders and others who commit crimes that society finds morally repugnant (see: Michael Vick) aren't allowed to live even IF they do their time and never ever reoffend. They can do every day of their sentence, get jobs, and keep their heads down; but that's never good enough. "Aha! You were a pervert? Go live in a sewer, you sick fark!"

Then we're surprised when they give up and reoffend. It's a great mystery.


Society still frowns on crimes against children. I am against the death penalty but we don't have to let them go. I could be persuaded for exceptions to this rule. For the death penalty not letting them go.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.


I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.  They do their time, they get out, and then they get to go live in a special town in Alaska or Montana, where there are no children, but there is some kind of industry, and they are all employed in that town.  It wouldn't have to be mandatory that they have to live there, but it should be understood that life will be a lot easier if they choose to.  Hell, there are perverts in just about every occupation, so the town will have plenty of everything it needs.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.  They do their time, they get out, and then they get to go live in a special town in Alaska or Montana, where there are no children, but there is some kind of industry, and they are all employed in that town.  It wouldn't have to be mandatory that they have to live there, but it should be understood that life will be a lot easier if they choose to.  Hell, there are perverts in just about every occupation, so the town will have plenty of everything it needs.


The fabled town of Diddler's Green?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.


Sorta like an Amazon Warehouse in the middle of  Nowhere Special Alaska....
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Gyrfalcon: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

Realistically, sex offenders and others who commit crimes that society finds morally repugnant (see: Michael Vick) aren't allowed to live even IF they do their time and never ever reoffend. They can do every day of their sentence, get jobs, and keep their heads down; but that's never good enough. "Aha! You were a pervert? Go live in a sewer, you sick fark!"

Then we're surprised when they give up and reoffend. It's a great mystery.

Society still frowns on crimes against children. I am against the death penalty but we don't have to let them go. I could be persuaded for exceptions to this rule. For the death penalty not letting them go.


WA has an alternative. They lock up violent sex offenders who are likely to reoffend at McNeil Island, indefinitely. I don't know how they do it legally or what controls are in place to prevent abuse. It might be interesting to look into. I think the idea is that they are so broken mentally that they can be involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment. It'd also be interesting to see if anyone is ever declared cured and released, and how that's worked out.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Austin Powers - Only two things scare me, and one is nuclear war...
Youtube 6qcdbfDG_do
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Honestly, if you can't trust your middle school age children with a carnie, whom can you trust?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was in high school a girl in my neighborhood ran off with a carnie, she was like 14 or 15. I always thought they were shady before that but then I understood their statutory place in society.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's Missorah; he'll be mayor soon.

Governor.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.  They do their time, they get out, and then they get to go live in a special town in Alaska or Montana, where there are no children, but there is some kind of industry, and they are all employed in that town.  It wouldn't have to be mandatory that they have to live there, but it should be understood that life will be a lot easier if they choose to.  Hell, there are perverts in just about every occupation, so the town will have plenty of everything it needs.


Leave Montana out of this. Wyoming would be fine.
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I travelled with the carnival for a year in 1980, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

Yeah, yeah, right over here good?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.


Sure, productive member of society.

He's a convicted rapist who, oh yeah, has a history of not registering as a sex offender. Not to mention that he had also been arrested at one time for burglary.

Yeah, maybe they should have kept him in jail since he keeps breaking the law. Save court costs.
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right.
But we don't need a Missouri tag, huh?

Who is in charge around here? We are as backward as Florida is reckless.

It's not like we are both apples. We are more fruit and they are more nuts.

Mike Parsons will tell you.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Joe Dirt yet huh?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I knew a guy for many years who spent his college days working at the state fair, amongst the carnies.  he mentioned 2 things:

1. the carnies travel with the carnival rides, from state to state. every time they cross a border, a few Cletii have to tap out due to warrants, but catch up with the carnival in the next state
2. the bags of sugar at the donut concession are actually bags of cash
3. the carnies have a camp inside the fair where they fark, sleep, and drink & fight when work is done for the day. they get charged rent on their cot, and buy all their food from the operators too. very West Virginia company town stuff.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image image 220x334]


The movie was quite disappointing
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.  They do their time, they get out, and then they get to go live in a special town in Alaska or Montana, where there are no children, but there is some kind of industry, and they are all employed in that town.  It wouldn't have to be mandatory that they have to live there, but it should be understood that life will be a lot easier if they choose to.  Hell, there are perverts in just about every occupation, so the town will have plenty of everything it needs.


Just send them to San Francisco.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Hoblit: So a guy trying to survive in our society after being a registered sex offender by working as a productive member.

Society is not having any of this and applies the scarlet-letter-law to make sure he isn't productive anymore.

AND now costs society more money.

Perhaps they should have just kept him in jail.

I actually think we need work colonies for sex offenders.  They do their time, they get out, and then they get to go live in a special town in Alaska or Montana, where there are no children, but there is some kind of industry, and they are all employed in that town.  It wouldn't have to be mandatory that they have to live there, but it should be understood that life will be a lot easier if they choose to.  Hell, there are perverts in just about every occupation, so the town will have plenty of everything it needs.


Isn't that how Australia got started?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I'm not sure why they don't run checks on all carnies. Seems like fish in a barrel.


There would be no carnies.  You've got two groups, those that travel with/are part of the show, and the random goons they pick up in each spot to do the grunt work of setup, takedown, cleanup, whatever.  The ones that travel with, you're gonna get no cooperation on finding them unless they've done something unholy godawful and you can pretty much prove it to the other long-term types.  They will protect their own for just about anything short of that. 

The temps they pick up at each location are along the lines of, "Go carry shiat where that guy tells you to, you'll get your money when we're done." stuff.  They have no idea who those people are, and they pretty much don't care as long as they don't fark around while they're inside the operation.  It'd be like trying to run checks on all the obreros some contractor picks up at Home Depot or something.  They in no way have the money or time for that, and even if the cops try it it's gonna be a long slog 'cause they're not using their own names, etc.  Other than food/other crap vendors who are often localish already doing that for other events/whatever, the kind of people you find outside the long-term structure are gonna be the serious business unemployable anywhere else.  You aren't gonna find anyone else to do the job under the conditions/salary.  Carnivals are marginal operations even with all the grift, without they're money pits.
 
