(Google)   "A bomb detonated at a residence...in Port Hadlock Tuesday night, causing the...46 year old suspected bomb maker's arm to be amputated and injuring his 6-year-old granddaughter." - how many bad decisions can you find in this headline?   (news.google.com) divider line
20
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the man also suffered chest injuries, and his granddaughter sustained burns to her face.


Yeah, nice work, granddad

JFC
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not knowing where that was, here's what Yahooglebing is suggesting as the important visuals for Port Hadlock

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just buy her a sparkler next time gramps.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Something funny with the site, try:

https://www.theolympian.com/news/stat​e​/washington/article252173243.html
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Something funny with the site, ttry:

https://www.theolympian.com/news/stat​e​/washington/article252173243.html
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok Boomer
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two guesses for what was going on:
(1) soon-to-be terrorist ends his career before it begins; or
(2) his gender reveal business just went up in smoke
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Good Enough For Granddad
Youtube IPK9nMEtC-8
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Has anyone else noticed the trunts are making bombs?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump supporter planning their next terrorist insurrection, no doubt.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Two guesses for what was going on:
(1) soon-to-be terrorist ends his career before it begins; or
(2) his gender reveal business just went up in smoke


Article I submitted mentioned it's a pipe bombs. Didn't read this one.

My headline was something like:
"Grandpa and granddaughter have an intergenerational blast"
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Not knowing where that was, here's what Yahooglebing is suggesting as the important visuals for Port Hadlock

[Fark user image image 538x562]


It's really quite nice there, and it's quite close to some other nicer places I'm not going to tell you about.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So was the gender reveal for a boy or a girl? These articles always leave out the important details.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two bad decisions, unless you're some judgmental jackass who thinks 20 is too young to have kids. Not everyone gets as many options in life as you, smugmitter.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Whidbey?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1) making bombs
2) making them at your home
3) living in Port Hadlock
4) making bombs poorly enough that you'r hurt
5) allowing a small child to be around while making bombs
6) being a grandfather at 40.

Did I miss any?
The only thing in the headline that isn't a bad decision is the words "Tuesday night".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Washingdumb strikes again.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Not knowing where that was, here's what Yahooglebing is suggesting as the important visuals for Port Hadlock

[Fark user image 538x562]


Which is oddly amusing because the blast happened behind the burger joint with the front end of a plane sticking out of it.   On the road from PT if you want to get to Indian Island.

Was looking at other articles and saw a pic of the fire from the road, I recognized that restaurant.

Port Hadlock is a weird, depressing (to me) little burg, especially compare to Port Townsend just to the north.

If the guy survives, he should get extra charges for endangering his grandkid.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

