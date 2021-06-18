 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Carnival Cruise Lines reports customer data exposure. What a clown show   (thehill.com) divider line
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still better than what they normally expose to customers, in fairness...
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still better than what they normally expose to customers, in fairness...


Now we need to wait for the Chipotle data breach.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went on a cruise once. It was boring as hell for the most part. Tiny, uncomfortable rooms. Nothing to do but play slot machines, and occasional "shows" for old people. Might as well just fly to your destination.
 
