(MLive.com)   Want some cherries? Here....have a shot   (mlive.com) divider line
12
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kirschwasser?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of cherries ??
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I got to have a shot!"
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America, you probably need to state the type of shot you're talking about. I expected a very different article.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a shot

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people can get poked or pop some cherries?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return to Zork - Want some rye?
Youtube iHKKq7kMF8w
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These cherries from japan will set you back 350 bucks for 50 of them.  Sato Nishiki variety cherries

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Technically, if the 94th festival never happened, wouldn't this be the 94th festival still?
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
loudwire.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geralt: Technically, if the 94th festival never happened, wouldn't this be the 94th festival still?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People that attend the Cherry Festival aren't locals. They're tourists. They are very likely to be vaccinated already. But if you drive the rural roads leading to Traverse City, you're going to see a LOT of Trump signs--among other, mostly Jesus-based signs. Those are the ones that won't be vaccinated, but they're also not likely to attend the Cherry Festival--mostly because they want to avoid the tourists that keep their local economy afloat.
 
