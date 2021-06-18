 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Aliens, tired of trolling US Navy, now visiting British counties most Americans can't pronounce (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Les-ter-sheer or Les-ter-shur?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Les-ter-sheer or Les-ter-shur?


Wer-cess-turr-shy-urrr
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DRTFA I'm not doing Click-bait today........
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet we actually know what it is because we have a mole over there.
 
Adam64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
5 Hours of The Shipping Forecast on BBC Radio 4!
Youtube CxHa5KaMBcM
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Qwghlm?
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These "sightings" by the Navy are 100% Hollywood style productions.

Theyre psy-ops directed at the Russians and Chinese.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This worked for me:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

triviahappy.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Notlob?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aliens @3:08

:
The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu - It's Grim Up North (Official Video)
Youtube 20XLWEjN9eI
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: These "sightings" by the Navy are 100% Hollywood style productions.

Theyre psy-ops directed at the Russians and Chinese.



So US Navy pilots lied about what they personally observed on 60 Minutes for teh lulz?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Squarepusher - U.F.O.'s Over Leytonstone
Youtube -wGeWxF1AVU
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image image 700x847]


Im not worthy
Im not worthy.

Nice one
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Les-ter-sheer or Les-ter-shur?


Less-ter-sheer
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like a lenticular cloud to me.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: These "sightings" by the Navy are 100% Hollywood style productions.

Theyre psy-ops directed at the Russians and Chinese.


I was thinking swamp gas over the pacific ocean myself
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My

It sure is quiet in here......crickets.....crickets.....
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: Looks like a lenticular cloud to me.


Clouds that can move 12,000+ mph and accelerate like a bullet out of a gun.....
 
