 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Royal Botanical Gardens warns public against flashing turtles   (cbc.ca) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Turtle, photos of turtles, Endangered species, Royal Botanical Gardens, turtle populations, Low hatchling survival rates, species numbers, species native  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 7:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says Hamilton but it's more Aldershot.  Once you go across Cootes Paradise/The Fishway you're basically in Burlington.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashing beavers is still cool though right?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are you a Turtle?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing with flashing turtles is that beneath their shells turtles are just little green people with abnormally nice looking penises.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The most popular website for documenting wildlife observations, iNaturalist, had to implement functionality to automatically obscure the location of observations of sensitive species because people realized poachers were using the database to find individuals to take / steal.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Although there are seven species native to the area, there are only four species of turtles that can still be found at RBG."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I saw a two-headed turtle, I'd take pictures, too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dammit Raphael! You creeper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.