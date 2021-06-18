 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Ungrateful couple traumatized by police raid which left a lovely abstract work of art on the walls and ceiling   (cbc.ca) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Constable, Police, knock police raids, Criminal Investigation Department, Undercover officers, Sheriff, ongoing CBC News investigation, Joshua Bennett  
•       •       •

1051 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're worried about destroying evidence, can't they just cut water and power before knocking?  There needs to be higher standards for no-knock raids, not Dudley Do-rights feelings.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: If you're worried about destroying evidence, can't they just cut water and power before knocking?  There needs to be higher standards for no-knock raids, not Dudley Do-rights feelings.


Better idea: nail shut the doors and windows. They'll be cooperative sooner or later.
 
slantsix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: RogueWallEnthusiast: If you're worried about destroying evidence, can't they just cut water and power before knocking?  There needs to be higher standards for no-knock raids, not Dudley Do-rights feelings.

Better idea: nail shut the doors and windows. They'll be cooperative sooner or later.


Yeah they should definitely do that to innocent people based on the false accusations of a paid informant, with no evidence.

This story is really messed up.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ACCAB, eh?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this happened to me, I'd be thrilled. I'd have a great story to tell for the rest of my life.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No-knocks need to be the last resort and not the first option.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Abolish the Canadian police too
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: If this happened to me, I'd be thrilled. I'd have a great story to tell for the rest of my life.


That's because you are an idiot.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: WhippingBoi: If this happened to me, I'd be thrilled. I'd have a great story to tell for the rest of my life.

That's because you are an idiot.


But I'd be an idiot with a great story.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
no-knock raids make me so hard
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The City of Calgary refused a compensation $50,000 claim, saying the police tactics were "necessary" to execute the search warrant and "the officers were acting in accordance with their duties and were not negligent."

Then it's personal. Every officer involved would feel my wrath!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

"We got our own ammunition, it's filled with paint. When we fire it, it makes... pretty pictures. Scares the hell outta people!"
 
Gonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you've got nothing to hide, you've got nothing to fear.

And if the police got the wrong house, then you've got nothing from the government to offset the expenses you should have known you were about to incur.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gonz: If you've got nothing to hide, you've got nothing to fear.

And if the police got the wrong house, then you've got nothing from the government to offset the expenses you should have known you were about to incur.


They didn't even own the house. The owner of the house is royally screwed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Canadian cops still haven't learned. You bring "evidence" with you just in this sort of case.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ya good fix would put cops in charge of paying for repair on rental properties and houses of those later found innocent.

i mean you use tax dollar to build police stations and buy guns and bullets, if destroying property during raid is required for law enforcement paying compensation is a proper use of tax dollars.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they can get rid of the evidence so fast that you have to bust down the door they really don't have enough to bother arresting anyone for.
I might make an exception for fentanyl but there better be some real evidence and not just Joe making stuff up... on second thought I don't trust them to get it right.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?


no, they're cut from the same cloth they're just in better shape.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: If you're worried about destroying evidence, can't they just cut water and power before knocking?  There needs to be higher standards for no-knock raids, not Dudley Do-rights feelings.


If they were worried, they would conduct a search when no one is home. In rented accommodations, the landlord is obligated to grant access to the premises. They can wait until someone goes to the grocery store, or to work, and have the landlord key the door open. Then, when the search is either finished or being conducted, they can discreetly approach the target at their job and hand them a copy of the warranty and walk away.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police should pay for any damages they do to property and people whether they find anything incriminating or not.  Additional fines when nothing is found would be ideal but I fear that would encourage them to plant evidence.

Maybe more criminals would get away with their crime if the cops had to act in a civilized manner, but less innocents would suffer in the hand of the police too.
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?


Look up the "Cherry Beach Express".

Also, it is not uncommon in small town western Canada for the cops to give an indigenous Canadain who has a a few a ridde to the edge of town (even in the dead of winter).

Google hard enough and you may find footage of a 6'5'' tall Ottawa cop slamming the head of a 5'2" woman off the hood of his cruiser.

Police misconduct is common in Canada, esp if you are identifiably a person of colour, indigenous or gay.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Gonz: If you've got nothing to hide, you've got nothing to fear.

And if the police got the wrong house, then you've got nothing from the government to offset the expenses you should have known you were about to incur.

They didn't even own the house. The owner of the house is royally screwed.


They're screwed, too. The owner kept their security deposit.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Raids: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube WYdi1bL6s10
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?

no, they're cut from the same cloth they're just in better shape.


Mollari: ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?

Look up the "Cherry Beach Express".

Also, it is not uncommon in small town western Canada for the cops to give an indigenous Canadain who has a a few a ridde to the edge of town (even in the dead of winter).

Google hard enough and you may find footage of a 6'5'' tall Ottawa cop slamming the head of a 5'2" woman off the hood of his cruiser.

Police misconduct is common in Canada, esp if you are identifiably a person of colour, indigenous or gay.


Couldn't you just leave me to my delusions of having a little hope for the human race somewhere?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BC News has found at least four reported deaths in the past 11 years during no-knock searches, three of whom were Black men in Ontario and Quebec, and one of whom was a London, Ont., man who struggled with mental-health issues.

They're getting more like the United States every day. Brings a tear to the eye, it does.

That's what rage does to you sometimes.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In situations like this, "I'm traumatized" usually means "give me some money".
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: In situations like this, "I'm traumatized" usually means "give me some money".


The thugs cost the couple $50,000 according to the article.  So, yes, that'd be a good start.

The whole problem is that there is no downside for the cops when they go berserk.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: WhippingBoi: In situations like this, "I'm traumatized" usually means "give me some money".

The thugs cost the couple $50,000 according to the article.  So, yes, that'd be a good start.

The whole problem is that there is no downside for the cops when they go berserk.


If the $50,000 is legit and they don't get reimbursed, then an extreme, disgusting, intolerable injustice has been done to them.

/hey, I'm an asshole, but I'm not *that* big of an asshole.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: If you're worried about destroying evidence, can't they just cut water and power before knocking?  There needs to be higher standards for no-knock raids, not Dudley Do-rights feelings.


Here's the justification for no knock raids: you get shot at before the guy can try knocking, then we can skip that step.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?


Ask first nations people about canada's police.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Honestly, if they can destroy drugs before you finishing knocking, that sounds like mission accomplished. It's about public safety, right? So the drugs are the problem, right? The drugs are gone, so problem solved. Right?

Oh, this is about getting crack skulls and be a bad ass, I forgot.
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: Since when did Canadian cops start adopting US police methods? I thought Canadian cops were supposed to be civilized public servants, not jack-booted thugs?


Since the US started using them.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.