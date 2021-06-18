 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ms FAFO is still dividing Americans   (cnn.com) divider line
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An anti American POS killed herself by attempting to kill others. She deserves nothing except remembering she died a criminal commiting terrorist actions.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died doing what she loved... committing treason.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, her god-emperor is still dividing Americans.  She's just one of the pawns.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should just have complied!

Am I doing that right?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are going to have a hard time garnering sympathy from rational individuals with this moron.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And I immediately see the problem with my logic the moment I posted it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

i.gifer.comView Full Size


/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt


That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was a loser and a sucker, her president said so himself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt


No RIP
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump lied, Ashli died.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only insurrectionist who got what she truly deserved.  It's too bad really.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?


It's only acceptable when the deceased is in a photon torpedo tube, and the bagpipe transitions to a full orchestra.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: [Fark user image image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.


I see we've gone from "it was secretly BLM who attacked the Capitol," to, "it was secretly BLM who was defending the Capitol."
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My only regret is that she had but one life to give for her conspiracy theories.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the few times you will ever hear me say that a cop got it right.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: [Fark user image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.


Why is the name masked?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?


Amazing grace being used for an evil person, that if there is a hell she is rotting in, is wrong. An evil criminal is dead the world is a slightly better for that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: enry: [Fark user image image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.

I see we've gone from "it was secretly BLM who attacked the Capitol," to, "it was secretly BLM who was defending the Capitol."


When in actuality, it was AntiFA... also known as every sane, compassionate adult American.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The only insurrectionist who got what she truly deserved.  It's too bad really.


It did stop that crowd from trying to climb through that barricaded door.

Probably would have been a good idea to shoot someone right at the start of the break in.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: enry: [Fark user image image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.

I see we've gone from "it was secretly BLM who attacked the Capitol," to, "it was secretly BLM who was defending the Capitol."


It's like a BLM/Antifa Mobius strip.  They were both attackers and defenders.  Turns out everyone there was Antifa or BLM.  There weren't even any trumpers there at all.  Trump never even existed at all he was an Antifa plant the entire time ITS ALL A FALSE FLAG WAKE UP SHEEPLE
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To me she's a dumbass.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only thing sad about her death is that the people around her weren't shot as well.

Treason has consequences
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?


Am I the only one who sings "come sit on my face"?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The only insurrectionist who got what she truly deserved.  It's too bad really.


That was my thought too, watching the videos that day.  Cops shoot Black people for not getting out of their cars quickly enough, but do nothing when people with guns show up at the Capitol?  The most astonishing thing from the videos showing the terrorist getting shot was that right after it happened, a bunch of SWAT guys with rifles walked up to the corpse.  They did nothing at the doors.  They just casually walked through the crowds.  Infuriating how they just completely abandoned their duties, while other cops without the body armor and rifles were being beaten and pepper sprayed by the terrorists.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

No RIP


Yeah I blanked for a moment before realizing who she was. Alas, my humanity can still extend even to those taken in enough by Trumpism to do terrible deeds.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Sgt Otter: enry: [Fark user image image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.

I see we've gone from "it was secretly BLM who attacked the Capitol," to, "it was secretly BLM who was defending the Capitol."

It's like a BLM/Antifa Mobius strip.  They were both attackers and defenders.  Turns out everyone there was Antifa or BLM.  There weren't even any trumpers there at all.  Trump never even existed at all he was an Antifa plant the entire time ITS ALL A FALSE FLAG WAKE UP SHEEPLE


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can they dishonorably discharge a dead terrorist? Because I'd like them to do that.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x492]


<slowgolfclap>
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/women too
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?

Am I the only one who sings "come sit on my face"?


Not anymore.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?


You just need to sing it to the tune of "House of the Rising Sun"

(or vice versa, in church)
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A dead one....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lifeless: She was a loser and a sucker, her president said so himself.


Nice.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fsbilly: enry: [Fark user image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.

Why is the name masked?


I'm more polite than the asshat is as it was posted to a private group we're both members of.  If it was public then I'd be happy to unmask it.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her corpse should have been dangled from a tree and left for the farking birds. Any of her family enablers should have been driven away with fire hoses so the world could watch her rot.

Same for the other three treasonous thugs who died: Fat fark, Other Fat fark, and Junkie Twat.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: Can they dishonorably discharge a dead terrorist? Because I'd like them to do that.


She was already involuntarily separated, under the "up or out" policy as she was still a Senior Airman (E-4, equivalent to an Army Spec-4), after 14 years and multiple deployments.

She either was the unluckiest airman in the entire history of the Air Force or a standard useless dirtbag.

I'll let you guys slice that one with Occam's Razor.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, lets lionize the woman that died wearing a Trump flag like a cape trying to storm the Capitol and disrupt democracy.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: To me she's a dumbass.


She's the person who butted into the front of the line to drink the Jim Jones' Flavor-Aid.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: enry: [Fark user image image 425x240]
A leader in the MA Republican Party, everyone.

I see we've gone from "it was secretly BLM who attacked the Capitol," to, "it was secretly BLM who was defending the Capitol."


They'll never, ever see the contradiction.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x492]


A day or so ago, I did a quick GIS on her name.  Let's just say she was  bit out there.

These people made it known that their intent was not peaceful while in the building.  This is not a bunch of OWS or BLM or similar protestors congregating in solidarity.  This was a highly likely to be violent mob that has already breached the property.  There is the argument that guns are the great equalizer in some situations and I think that this instance proves it true.  Ms FAFO and friends were not going to be deterred by requests to disperse.  There may or may not have been a warning shot (though even if there were it would have almost certainly been ignored).  A bullet to the body though - that gets attention.  THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES!  I CAN DIE!  That single bullet may have saved many lives that day - both protestor AND police.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bondith: Dewey Fidalgo: SurfaceTension: On a sunny morning in February, as a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" filled the salt air, Ashli Babbitt's family and friends scattered her ashes into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

[i.gifer.com image 502x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/oblig
//sorry
///RIP Ms. Babbitt

That really happened to some friends who took the ashes of another out on the ocean on a boat.   The deceased came back ashore, as a lovely coating on everyone.

Also, am I the only one sick of "Amazing Grace"?

It's only acceptable when the deceased is in a photon torpedo tube, and the bagpipe transitions to a full orchestra.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels...hers was the most treasonous
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ashli Babbitt, American An Hero.
 
