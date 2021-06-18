 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   This is kind of like Risky Business but for a lot longer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article sadly doesn't involve sex on a train.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: Article sadly doesn't involve sex on a train.


Or a U-boat Commander.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Stile4aly: Article sadly doesn't involve sex on a train.

Or a U-boat Commander.


Or a spiffy soundtrack by Tangerine Dream.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a Porsche 928
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Starring Rebecca De Mornay.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 323x156]
Starring Rebecca De Mornay.


De moNAY...de moNAY!
audiosciencereview.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the teen came to the United States on his own in December 2019 and was living with his father until 2020 - when the father moved back to Honduras.
The teen then moved in with his uncle before leaving in January to live on his own for reasons that remain unclear.

Dad's an asshole an uncle is an abusive creep. Poor kid
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: Article sadly doesn't involve sex on a train.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It kind of like Risky Business like it's kind of like Harry Potter or Happy Days.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Police said the teen came to the United States on his own in December 2019 and was living with his father until 2020 - when the father moved back to Honduras.
The teen then moved in with his uncle before leaving in January to live on his own for reasons that remain unclear.

Dad's an asshole an uncle is an abusive creep. Poor kid


Imma withhold judgment on dad, here. There's not a lot of details, but sounds like dad thought he was leaving his kid in the safe care of a family member. I'm willing to believe dad had some issues in Honduras - like the entire rest of his family - that he needed to go deal with, and made a tough call to not bring a kid who was probably better off staying in the US.

Uncle has some 'splainin to do, though.
 
mmojo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sex on a REAL train.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One thing is quite unclear, after leaving his uncle's house, where did he move to? How did he pay for it? Waa he squatting? Wtf?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

frankb00th: One thing is quite unclear, after leaving his uncle's house, where did he move to? How did he pay for it? Waa he squatting? Wtf?


Subby thinks he became a pimp.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

frankb00th: One thing is quite unclear, after leaving his uncle's house, where did he move to? How did he pay for it? Waa he squatting? Wtf?


He moved back into the dad's old house. He was probably squatting. Either that or making money under the table.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It kind of like Risky Business like it's kind of like Harry Potter or Happy Days.


Sounds more like that sitcom they never made about child abuse, sexual or otherwise.
 
