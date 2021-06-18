 Skip to content
(Valley News Live)   Was he singing Free Bird?
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rescuers say if they birds aren't captured soon, they'll likely die.

And what will happen if they ARE captured? Will they live forever?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Skynyrd. This is a Budgie thread.

Budgie - I Can't See My Feelings
Youtube Yja3nrlN7fw
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash's version of Freebird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawks thank you.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some will die, but a lot will survive. There's a large population of parrots that have lived in Chicago for decades.
They manage to find food, survive the winters etc. They're animals, they'll figure out how to survive.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Rescuers say if they birds aren't captured soon, they'll likely die.

And what will happen if they ARE captured? Will they live forever?


Some parrots and other tropical birbs can live 100+ years in captivity. Reputable breeders and shelters will not give you such a birb without explicit consideration in your will for the birb's care after you die.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Some will die, but a lot will survive. There's a large population of parrots that have lived in Chicago for decades.
They manage to find food, survive the winters etc. They're animals, they'll figure out how to survive.


Not as harsh as chicago but the parrots in some parts of soCal are numerous and supposedly decendants of birds that escaped or were released. Also peacocks..
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And l will kindly shoot any Budgy I see on my lawn!!!!! To the ones I don't kill make sure ya picks up yur dropping too....lil shatz!!
And I'll unkindly have em fer breakfast, lunch & dinner......!!!!!
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Some will die, but a lot will survive. There's a large population of parrots that have lived in Chicago for decades.
They manage to find food, survive the winters etc. They're animals, they'll figure out how to survive.


Parrots tend to be much larger and much smarter birbs than parakeets. Parakeets do not have any camouflage or the sense the gods gave to the geese.

Also...never let domestic animals go if you can no longer care for them. It's cruel. Surrender them to a shelter.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 parakeets sounds like a lot but it's only like, what, a gallon of parakeets?
 
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the plus side, the gorillas will have something to eat.
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh I disagree about budgies being dumb. They have incredible smarts and personality for a creature with a brain the size of a pea. We've owned some at least as smart as a dog. Dogs can't talk, and our budgies not only talk, but have at times put together some simple fragments from their vocabulary to communicate basic ideas or feelings.

But domestic parakeets released into the wild will be dead in days. They aren't like wild ones from their native Australia. They don't know how to forage.  Lots of things you wouldn't think of are poisonous to them.  And they get chilled and die at temps below about 60 degrees. Their bright colors make them easy prey for hawks. 
NEW TREND: Releasing Budgies to The Wild
Youtube Lf_zI4IvUAo
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark Skynyrd. This is a Budgie thread.

Budgie - I Can't See My Feelings

[YouTube video: Budgie - I Can't See My Feelings]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A dumbass coworker did this. They got a couple of parakeets mostly for the kids. They found out that they make noise all the time. So they just released them near some woods.
:(
 
