(Gainesville Times)   Rep Andrew Clyde (R-un Away) gives explanation for refusing to shake hands of member of US Capitol Police who was injured during the 1/6 insurrection. And the explanation is...***rolls dice***...he is going with the Ronald Reagan Defense   (gainesvilletimes.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, United States Capitol Police, United States Capitol, Capitol police, Police, United States Congress, medal vote, Capitol police officers, Washington, D.C.  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clyde went with the standard republican response of lying and saying it is the Dems fault.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He knew, but he forgot?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just say no.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Reagan Defense:

[Peter Gabriel]

I don't remember, I don't recall
I got no memory of anything at all
I don't remember, I don't recall
I got no memory of anything
Anything at all

[/Peter Gabriel]
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so much "I don't remember" as "nu-UH!"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brief reminder. This was Officer's Fanone's version of events when he spoke to the media yesterday:

"I simply extended my hand and said, 'How are you doing today, Congressman.' I knew immediately he recognized me by the way he reacted. He completely froze. He just stared at me," Fanone said in an interview.
Fanone said Clyde did not motion to shake his hand in return.

"I said, 'I'm sorry, you're not going to shake my hand?'" Fanone said he told Clyde.
He said Clyde answered, "I don't know who you are."

Fanone said he responded: "I'm sorry, sir, my name is Michael Fanone. I'm a D.C. police officer and I fought to defend the Capitol on Jan. 6." Fanone said he described being stunned repeatedly in the back of the neck and beaten unconscious, stripped of his badge and radio.

"His response was nothing," Fanone said. "He turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone and started thumbing through the apps." Fanone said Clyde turned on the camera app but did not point the phone in his direction. Fanone said he believes Clyde was trying to record audio of the encounter.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Everybody who remembers where you were on January 6, 2021, raise your hand."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Andrew Clyde is a pansy-ass biatch who only won his position by outspending his competition.  His campaign signs literally only had his name and an AR on them.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dementia?

/dnrtfa
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The treason and insurrection is difficult for guys like this, because rich guys hide behind their gated communities, and just tell the stupid poor Republicans to do it. And they laugh because they do what they are told. But politicians have to go outside sometimes, and don't know how to interact with the normal people. The Republican instinct to lie and run away leaves them confused, when it's not a news crew.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Politicians only shake hands of people they know as seen in every rope line they work.
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You're being kind calling it the Regan defense. The Watergate conspirators were famous for I can't recall response.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tell me again why we cant page right wing farkers to threads like these to defend them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That he, too, was unfit for service?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better than the Trump defense.

"I did in fact shake his hand. Many people can tell you. They won't, but they know. It was a wonderful handshake. People have said that it was one of the best handshakes they have ever seen."
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We can shake hands again?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That article reads like someone describing a piece of shiat, and spot on I might add.
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He sent thousands and thousands of missiles and military weapons to Iran?

Weird flex.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alzheimer's? Clyde should spend the rest of his days cleaning leaves out of his pool as secret service agents follow him around discretely throwing more leaves in behind him to keep him busy just like Reagan did.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He has dementia and no reason to be in government?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That article reads like someone describing a piece of shiat, and spot on I might add.


I thought it was weird when the author described him as "pliable but pleasantly firm" and "speckled with corn".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Better than the Trump defense.

"I did in fact shake his hand. Many people can tell you. They won't, but they know. It was a wonderful handshake. People have said that it was one of the best handshakes they have ever seen."



You lost a few points for not including a "Sir" in there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khitsicker: tell me again why we cant page right wing farkers to threads like these to defend them.


Logic doesn't have anything to do with why someone is a Republican. They have a sensitive worldview about masculinity (taught to them by men who look like the Pillsbury Doughboy) and they'll attack anyone they're told to. That's it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cheron: You're being kind calling it the Regan defense. The Watergate conspirators were famous for I can't recall response.


I guess subby is showing his age.

/subby
//was on vacation in DC with family in the late 80s during the hearings and, boy, did my Republican family worship at the altar of Col Oliver North
///I got better
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x484]


I too cower & respond with terror when tourists visit my place of business. Doesn't everyone?
 
dericwater
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cheron: You're being kind calling it the Regan defense. The Watergate conspirators were famous for I can't recall response.


I thought it was the Alberto Gonsales defense.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Senator
Youtube kBOEInQJHww


NSFW
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: thorpe: [Fark user image 850x484]

I too cower & respond with terror when tourists visit my place of business. Doesn't everyone?


It's all I can do to keep from strangling the Executive VP
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It is my understanding that Officer Fanone stopped by our office yesterday and my staff offered to schedule a meeting with him," Clyde wrote. "Though I did not know who he was at the time, I briefly shared an elevator with Mr. Fanone on my way to votes, but I do not recall him offering to shake hands."

Clyde continued: "I am more than happy to shake hands with any law enforcement officer."

Seems like a pretty f$cking simple way to resolve this.  Clyde can invite Mr. Fanone over to shake hands with him.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khitsicker: tell me again why we cant page right wing farkers to threads like these to defend them.


I know what their response is to things like this are.  It is pointing to someone like Maxime Waters or Anthony Weiner or something Joe Biden did in 1953.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: "It is my understanding that Officer Fanone stopped by our office yesterday and my staff offered to schedule a meeting with him," Clyde wrote. "Though I did not know who he was at the time, I briefly shared an elevator with Mr. Fanone on my way to votes, but I do not recall him offering to shake hands."

Clyde continued: "I am more than happy to shake hands with any law enforcement officer."

Seems like a pretty f$cking simple way to resolve this.  Clyde can invite Mr. Fanone over to shake hands with him.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


He won't
He'll just keep digging his hole
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: "It is my understanding that Officer Fanone stopped by our office yesterday and my staff offered to schedule a meeting with him," Clyde wrote. "Though I did not know who he was at the time, I briefly shared an elevator with Mr. Fanone on my way to votes, but I do not recall him offering to shake hands."

Clyde continued: "I am more than happy to shake hands with any law enforcement officer."

Seems like a pretty f$cking simple way to resolve this.  Clyde can invite Mr. Fanone over to shake hands with him.


Yeah, but what he really meant is "I am more than happy to shake hands with any law enforcement officer...as long as it is a controlled, staged photo-op where he accepts my handshake and agrees that it was just a misunderstanding as opposed to a deliberate snub, and more importantly, he does not ask me about my voting against awarding him and his fellow officers medals for their brave service that day when they saved my hide."
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Regan defence?

You mean setting up secret slush funds by importing cocaine into America?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He slept through the meeting?
He thought he paid someone else to meet that guy with some drugs to trade for weapons to give to terrorists?
He forgot someone was in the elevator with him?
He remembered he was the servant of a handful of wealthy dudes, hellbent on screwing poor working class schlubs like that guy?
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x484]


He was a little biatch that day, also!
 
