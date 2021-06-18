 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Officer on leave after running over shooting victim laying in street. But even though there is dashcam footage they are using the "just because the camera is on, doesn't mean it's what the officer saw" defense   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Constable, Ohio State Highway Patrol, NBC, Police officer, police officer, Eric Cole, Coroner, Springfield police Officer Amanda Rosales  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The lead officer was trying to catch addresses on the house. Eric was lying in the street," Graf said. "This was an accident. It doesn't mean it's OK. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I am sure of that."

I'm fairly certain that if I ran over someone while trying to find a house number that I'd be sitting in jail right now.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hate to say it, but there might be some truth in the fact she was trying to read house numbers.
Ask anybody who has delevered food, it's hard enough in the daytime, after dark, who knows.
 
LesterB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nataliedee.comView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hate to say it, but there might be some truth in the fact she was trying to read house numbers.
Ask anybody who has delevered food, it's hard enough in the daytime, after dark, who knows.


If a delivery person ran over someone, they sure as shiat would get more than a paid vacation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hate to say it, but there might be some truth in the fact she was trying to read house numbers.
Ask anybody who has delevered food, it's hard enough in the daytime, after dark, who knows.


The issue is, would those people walk ?????????? That's the farking point!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeez, women drivers. Amirite?

/tip the veal
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
there was an incident that resulted in a pool of blood on my porch about 4 feet wide. the cops visited 3 times before they noticed it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: "The lead officer was trying to catch addresses on the house. Eric was lying in the street," Graf said. "This was an accident. It doesn't mean it's OK. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I am sure of that."

I'm fairly certain that if I ran over someone while trying to find a house number that I'd be sitting in jail right now.


No, you probably wouldn't be.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Impressive that he could get laid after being shot.  I'd probably just be lying there.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: "The lead officer was trying to catch addresses on the house. Eric was lying in the street," Graf said. "This was an accident. It doesn't mean it's OK. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I am sure of that."

I'm fairly certain that if I ran over someone while trying to find a house number that I'd be sitting in jail right now.


At the very least that would be unintentional manslaughter, and yes you would be in jail right now. But I presume you don't have a badge. 'Murica.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something something something distracted driving kills something something
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the dude lying in the road was an unbelted driver or an air freshener hanging from the mirror she would've seen him.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Accidentally killing someone is still a crime, and doing it with a car has its own category: vehicular manslaughter. It probably wasn't intentional but it was still negligent. When you are driving, the lowest bar you have is to pay close farking attention, because a car can easily be deadly.

I worked as a pizza driver when I was younger. Yes, it can be hard to see. But if you're on a residential street, there can be people out. You stop and check where you are if you need to.

Just cause you're a cop doesn't mean the laws don't apply to you. How often do we have to do this?
 
