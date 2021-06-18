 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Dude just fell off a building randomly. As one does when you're a nuclear scientist in a country currently experiencing a possible Chernobyl scenario   (scmp.com) divider line
62
    More: Unlikely  
62 Comments
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the building was built by the same Russian construction company that put all those faulty windows in Moscow
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the situation might be described as "not great" but you could argue that it could also be described as "not terrible."
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in the day, when men failed as miserably as you have; they would fall on their swords

what a college boy
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like how they straight up point you at suicide support resources in the foot notes of the article.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
said police had ruled out homicide as the cause of death after on-site investigations, without providing further details.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he fall on bullets?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's only two people who know the truth here. The person who pushed and the person who died.

We'll never know...
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So unlucky to fall off a building onto a pile of bullets.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does he have some association with the power plant?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It wasn't the fall that killed him, it was the landing.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It wasn't the fall that killed him, it was the landing.


He would have been fine if he had just stayed on the fence.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Does he have some association with the power plant?


Not anymore.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did he fall on bullets?


how did you know? polonium-tipped, even. plus the janitor'd accidentally spilled novichok all over them earlier in the day.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was probably looking for the scientist who first told the world about COVID.
 
Big 900
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same thing happened a couple weeks back to the head of that Chinese ultramarathon where a bunch of people died due to the shiatty planning. "Fell" off of the balcony of his high rise apartment.
 
freidog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police say there were no suspicious circumstances

To be fair, in China, President Xi sitting off to the side laughing, and pointing at the body is not considered 'suspicious circumstances'
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: There's only two people who know the truth here. The person who pushed and the person who died.

We'll never know...


we might know who killed him but we know he was murdered.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Beerguy: [memegenerator.net image 450x364]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So let's see, if I have this straight.

First we get a report of a possible disaster and CCP official line is NOTHING TO SEE HERE!
Second the CCP says there's something but everything is completely contained!
Third, a prominent expert in the field connected to outbreak leak dies.

I swear I'm having dejavu here, anyone else?
 
Big 900
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Edit: he was the Party Chief of the county where the deadly ultra was held without really any planning at all

via BBC
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Instead of an act of defiance, it was an act of defenestration?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gravity is just a theory, and good scientists test theories, right?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Luse: So let's see, if I have this straight.

First we get a report of a possible disaster and CCP official line is NOTHING TO SEE HERE!
Second the CCP says there's something but everything is completely contained!
Third, a prominent expert in the field connected to outbreak leak dies.

I swear I'm having dejavu here, anyone else?


We did just have that article posted about how conspiracy theories are usually born from people seeing patterns and associations where none exist.
 
quatchi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jump?

Or pushed?

Or told to jump.

One of the three.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did he fall on bullets?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, Subby, I think you missed this part of the article:

"Police say there were no suspicious circumstances"

Seems pretty open-and-shut to me.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zepillin: Back in the day, when men failed as miserably as you have; they would fall on their swords

what a college boy


+1 for the Serenity reference.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Big 900: Edit: he was the Party Chief of the county where the deadly ultra was held without really any planning at all

via BBC


I was wondering thanks for the link
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lh4.ggpht.comView Full Size

We'll soon get to the bottom of this mystery with these guys on the case. Isn't the tall guy Mr. Llewellyn?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he saw the real numbers from Taishan?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Luse: So let's see, if I have this straight.

First we get a report of a possible disaster and CCP official line is NOTHING TO SEE HERE!
Second the CCP says there's something but everything is completely contained!
Third, a prominent expert in the field connected to outbreak leak dies.

I swear I'm having dejavu here, anyone else?


Careful, Farkers are going to call you a stupid racist for pointing out these things. I pointed out that China is a credible threat to our democracy and was attacked with all sorts of insults. NuFark loves China comrade.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Chinese really should consult with the Russians about the price of nuclear power

They're still paying the Cherno bill.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Does he have some association with the power plant?


Not anymore.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For fark's sake, the situation in China is about as far from Chernobyl as it's possible to be.

It's literally some hairline cracks in a couple of fuel pellets that are letting noble gasses (and iodine and cesium, more problematically) into the inner coolant loop. It's not ideal but the only real problem is that China was planning to keep running the reactor rather than turn it off and find/replace the bad fuel bundles.

Hence the French co-owner blowing the whistle.

But it's still a loss of face event, and it's well known that that's enough for project leaders to "commit suicide" there.
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't think it's related to the nuclear reactor.  This is what caught my eye in the article:

"
The department said Harbin Engineering University had acquired and attempted to acquire "US-origin items in support of programmes for the People's Liberation Army"
"

I think he was killed or "allowed to save face" for being caught in espionage, given the current ban by those institutions on using USA software.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It wasn't the fall that killed him, it was the landing.


No it was the strangulation in the parking lot before throwing his corpse off the roof.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The Chinese really should consult with the Russians about the price of nuclear power

They're still paying the Cherno bill.


Totalitarian governments probably shouldn't be running complicated machinery anyway.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh great, more fuel for the derp fire.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA- Born in 1963, Zhang was at least two years away from official retirement.

Poor guy. He was just getting to old for this shiat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When China and Russia kills people, its normal, when the US kills people, its a conspiracy theory.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

erik-k: For fark's sake, the situation in China is about as far from Chernobyl as it's possible to be.

It's literally some hairline cracks in a couple of fuel pellets that are letting noble gasses (and iodine and cesium, more problematically) into the inner coolant loop. It's not ideal but the only real problem is that China was planning to keep running the reactor rather than turn it off and find/replace the bad fuel bundles.

Hence the French co-owner blowing the whistle.

But it's still a loss of face event, and it's well known that that's enough for project leaders to "commit suicide" there.


So was this guy a project leader there?
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When China and Russia kills people, its normal, when the US kills people, its a conspiracy theory.

some bad apples.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It seems that sensors only went up to 3 milli Roentgen...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This would be more suspect in Russia. In China or India, it's a hell of a numbers game. With so many people, there's gotta be several of them dying daily under seemingly suspicious circumstances that are really just coincidental. Of course, the individual coincidences are probably helpful for the Chinese government to obscure the truth of the accidents they do cause.
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Luse: So let's see, if I have this straight.

First we get a report of a possible disaster and CCP official line is NOTHING TO SEE HERE!
Second the CCP says there's something but everything is completely contained!
Third, a prominent expert in the field connected to outbreak leak dies.

I swear I'm having dejavu here, anyone else?

We did just have that article posted about how conspiracy theories are usually born from people seeing patterns and associations where none exist.


So the CCP didn't deny any issues with the plant as well as the COVID outbreak?
They then had to admit it was worse then they initially handwaved?
A prominent doctor/whistleblower didn't die of Covid19? What exactly is this article about?

It's not exactly a conspiracy theory when the CCP uses the same old tired play book every farking time. You'd have to be mentally damaged not to see this.
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See, lots of farkers going in the direction of conspiracy, when the real money is on meta conspiracy.

Like what if the guy was under soo much stress over the situation and was soo aggravated by those in charge trying to hump a doorknob over PR instead of taking expert advice on how to resolve the situation that he thought fark it, I'm out and you know what I'm going to do it in the most suspicious way possible to make it look like I was murdered and they are covering it up. Fark those guys, try to cover this up, I'm going to jump off this building and try to shoot myself in the chest 5 times before I hit the pavement. I'm also going to leave multiple conflicting poorly written suicide notes done in different handwriting styles at my office, my home and the hotel I was staying at before I went to check out. Good luck farkers!
 
Headso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When China and Russia kills people, its normal, when the US kills people, its a conspiracy theory.


Clinton death count!!
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good read over at The Register as to why this is media hype and not an impending Chernobyl event.
 
