 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bear threat: Rising. Bear trifecta now in play   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, 1964 Summer Olympics, local resident, Summer Olympic Games, Olympic Games, Olympic Marathon, Walking, Japan, Tokyo  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 4:17 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obligatory
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's interesting that humans think they should never get attacked by nature
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ill pay a little visit to the local Yakuza boss and those bears will be going on a long vacation.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting that humans think they should never get attacked by nature


It would attack you, me, and anything and everything that got in its way.

spacecoastdaily.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh, TIL there are brown bears in Japan.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Da Bears!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Counterpoint: the Bears are not a threat to anyone and haven't been for a very long time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.