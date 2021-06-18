 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   In retrospect, switching the cocaine for powdered sugar in the hollowed-out book before arresting the guy may not have been the strongest approach, officers   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Fail, Police, English-language films, Substitute good, Undercover, Glen Osmond, South Australia, Nathan John Ralph, Judge Timothy Heffernan, Mr Ralph  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he went down for illegal importation of baking supplies. Ironically this carries a 5-yr sentence while the coke would only get you community service. Australia!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: But he went down for illegal importation of baking supplies. Ironically this carries a 5-yr sentence while the coke would only get you community service. Australia!


One apple a day will keep the doctor away, but five in the suitcase will get you ten.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.


Apparently, if the Keystone Kops had thought to arraign him for attempted drug smuggling, they would have had him dead to rights. They didn't.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erik_Emune: Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.

Apparently, if the Keystone Kops had thought to arraign him for attempted drug smuggling, they would have had him dead to rights. They didn't.


They should coordinate with the cops stealing drugs from the evidence locker.

Like, don't steal THIS cocaine, we need it for a trial. Take this cocaine over here instead.

Or they could legalize all drugs because doing drugs isn't a crime.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.

Apparently, if the Keystone Kops had thought to arraign him for attempted drug smuggling, they would have had him dead to rights. They didn't.


Yep - the article says that, too. They were so sure that they had him, they didn't bother to file the lesser charge.

"Had the accused been charged with an attempt to traffic in the above circumstances, there would have been a case to answer on the facts."
But Judge Heffernan wrote that he was not asked to consider the offence of attempted trafficking and acquitted the accused.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
James Hetfield - Dont You Think This Outlaw Bit Has Done Got Out of Hand
Youtube rbaXAV56e7c

They got me for possession of something that was gone, long gone.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The question I'd ask now, of course, is... what happened to 99 grams of cocaine? Is it impounded & awaiting disposal by state authorities, or, y'know...?
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I don't hide the powdered sugar your mom will eat it all with a spoon.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought that was the lab tech's job.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The question I'd ask now, of course, is... what happened to 99 grams of cocaine? Is it impounded & awaiting disposal by state authorities, or, y'know...?


The 34 grams of cocaine was properly disposed of during training.

For the Police Marathon.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you put cocaine on top those funnel cakes, it wouldn't take so many Amish to raise a barn.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.

Apparently, if the Keystone Kops had thought to arraign him for attempted drug smuggling, they would have had him dead to rights. They didn't.


That's probably not the cops' job, here it would be the prosecutor.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.


Land of the fee.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JRoo: Erik_Emune: Marcus Aurelius: They fixed this glitch in America.  You can be convicted of possessing fake drugs here.  That's after they steal all your stuff, of course.

Apparently, if the Keystone Kops had thought to arraign him for attempted drug smuggling, they would have had him dead to rights. They didn't.

They should coordinate with the cops stealing drugs from the evidence locker.

Like, don't steal THIS cocaine, we need it for a trial. Take this cocaine over here instead.

Or they could legalize all drugs because doing drugs isn't a crime.


In America, expect to do even more time for cutting in on the Sackler family profits even if they get legalized.  Just ask moonshiners how that works.

US "justice" : property crimes (against the wealthy) >> morality crimes (mostly against wingnut Jesus) >> crimes of violence.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Blimey! Whatever did I give the wife?"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Judge Heffernan wrote that despite the man's behaviour, there was "no case to answer", noting that in order to be found guilty he "would have to have performed an act with respect to the actual substance".


Hahahahahahahahahahaha, suck it PIIIIGS!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If a cop came for my sugar, I'd run and try to hide it as well.  Not fast or anything, because I'm fat, but you probably already guessed that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.pinimg.com image 640x776]


My favorite part of the entire show. Right after her (mouth covered in dry cough syrup with empty bottles on the dash) saying she got tired and pulled over to rest, then the camera cutting to her car stuck in a sandbox on a playground.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeff5: FormlessOne: The question I'd ask now, of course, is... what happened to 99 grams of cocaine? Is it impounded & awaiting disposal by state authorities, or, y'know...?

The 34 grams of cocaine was properly disposed of during training.

For the Police Marathon.


Nah, the 15 grams of cocaine were set aside to be planted at a later date.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried to submit this with, "'I'm going to charge him.' 'With what? Possession of a condiment?'"

/alas, as a liter was nine minutes too slow
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mary Berry was once arrested by customs officials - The Graham Norton Show: BBC One
Youtube m9q3YdoVcu0
 
