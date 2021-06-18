 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Thirty Teslas have been a crashing success
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?
 
Adebisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


11
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


Ask Google or GM. They have cars that are actually L4 autonomous. That means they are actually autonomous within designated areas.

Tesla cars - both autopilot and full self driving - are L2 autonomous meaning that they are basically a really good cruise control and require an attentive, alert driver.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


Depends on how good you want it to work.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the technology improves I'll keep referring to them as self-crashing cars.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?
 
bootman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


About as much as Jim Keller and Andrej Karpathy figure.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, being this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of car crashes, Tesla and the number 30.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds more like a moron user problem, than a Tesla safety problem.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass on that one.......
I can drive better asleep at the wheel thank you very much for playing the Fark.com game of death...!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, that be me..........
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


Seven.  It takes seven computing power.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Auto-murderer
 
muck1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How much computing power is required for an autonomous driving car?


there are some real morons allowed behind the wheel who seem to be surviving traffic pretty well, so based solely off that I'm probably mistaken to presume it doesn't take that a lot of computing power.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bootman: About as much as Jim Keller


At least it's not Helen in a Tesla..
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?


Yeah, but it's crashes related to the self driving system.  My brother totaled his Tesla because he hit a pot hole that was filled with water, though it would probably be better described as a small sink hole.  He was driving the car manually at the time, and there are probably plenty of other accidents out there when the autopilot was not engaged.

Highway driving is actually one of the safest forms of driving, so when a Tesla is able to autopilot down the interstate, staying in it's lane, for hundreds of miles, that really isn't all that impressive.  Human drivers also have a very low accident per mile rate for that kind of driving, it's just that when something does go wrong, it's spectacular because of the speeds involved.  

Most accidents still happen off the highways, and it is there where we are probably still 20 years away from seeing drivers be replaced.

Although if you could design a feature where a car recognizes a controlled intersection, and stops for the stop sign, even if the owner fails to notice it, that would be great.  One of the biggest problems out there is people just fail to notice stop signs and blow right through them.  Funny thing is that it is most common on roads that we are super familiar with, because you kind of just tune the world out yourself, and go on your own autopilot, because you have driven this same road a hundred times, and you just aren't aware of things like stop signs and speed limit markers.  That's the next thing these cars need to work on.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?


In 2018 there were 1.2 million car crashes in the US.  36,936 traffic related deaths.

There have been 445,000 Tesla model 3 and Y sold (presumably there is at least one Tesla S on the road for every model 3 or Y no longer operating) vs. 287 million cars in the US.

So a human operated car has a .4% of crashing every year.  But .0067% of Teslas have been linked to crashing in autopilot mode.  So obviously the computers are the problem.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better go back to all human drivers since they never kill anybody
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh boy, time to deploy this

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?

In 2018 there were 1.2 million car crashes in the US.  36,936 traffic related deaths.

There have been 445,000 Tesla model 3 and Y sold (presumably there is at least one Tesla S on the road for every model 3 or Y no longer operating) vs. 287 million cars in the US.

So a human operated car has a .4% of crashing every year.  But .0067% of Teslas have been linked to crashing in autopilot mode.  So obviously the computers are the problem.


That calculation is great if all you want to know is what are your chances of crashing in a tesla, but it doesn't say anything about the autopilot crashing the car. If the autopilot has only been turned on 60 times then your chances are no better than a coin flip.

/I know it's been used more than 60 times.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?

In 2018 there were 1.2 million car crashes in the US.  36,936 traffic related deaths.

There have been 445,000 Tesla model 3 and Y sold (presumably there is at least one Tesla S on the road for every model 3 or Y no longer operating) vs. 287 million cars in the US.

So a human operated car has a .4% of crashing every year.  But .0067% of Teslas have been linked to crashing in autopilot mode.  So obviously the computers are the problem.


1.2 million in one year? Is it really that high?  Does that include things like shopping carts in parking lots?  I'm not saying you are wrong, but I'm interested in the source if you have it because that number SEEMS crazy high to me.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?

In 2018 there were 1.2 million car crashes in the US.  36,936 traffic related deaths.

There have been 445,000 Tesla model 3 and Y sold (presumably there is at least one Tesla S on the road for every model 3 or Y no longer operating) vs. 287 million cars in the US.

So a human operated car has a .4% of crashing every year.  But .0067% of Teslas have been linked to crashing in autopilot mode.  So obviously the computers are the problem.


Can we gat a kiss with that farking?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are they going to open probes into Camaros?  I would bet misused Camaros cause death at a far higher number per.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yet the humble Mustang is allowed to continue to maim, kill, and terrorize.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: 30 crashes total? 0 is the goal, but isn't that very, very low compared to how many are on the road?


Yep. Fark has weird hate for Tesla and a weird love for SpaceX. It really doesn't make a ton of sense even if we're going with the "Elon Musk is an ass" angle.

Various insurance and highway safety studies show that autopilot is safer than a human driver. But sure, let's listen to a Daily Fail article.

/ Elon Musk is an ass
// it's still a cool car though
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks Daily Fail.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
..I'm going to the dealer tomorrow in Lawrence NJ so I'm getting a kick...
 
