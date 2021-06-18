 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   London police to Scottish soccer fans: "Please don't don't travel to London as there's nowhere for you to be covid-safe and you'll probably get arrested." Scottish soccer fans: "Y'hwah? fer Glasgee bran divvun polisus"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, East Ayrshire, Scotland national football team, London, Psychology, Darvel, Andy Summers, dispersal order, best friend's 33-year-old son  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 18 Jun 2021 at 8:54 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dae thay nae hae vaccines in Scotland?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ha! It's fun to make fun of different cultures!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Showed headline to my wife, who is the daughter of a Scotsman, and she said it's too Glaswegian for her, and her dad os from Edinborough.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are Scotland fans?

I mean, I know they're pretty cool, but to have thousands of fans?

Ok, well congrats on all your success, Scotland
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I'm not drunk I'm Scottish!"

Second verse same as the first
 
philodough [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Haha! someone's trying to tell soccer fans what to do.

Good luck with that.

And they're Scots?
Double good luck with that.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.