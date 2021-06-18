 Skip to content
 
(New York Daily News)   Man who refused COVID vaccine described as "extremely lucky" after only losing two lungs to COVID   (nydailynews.com)
    Lung transplantation, Organ transplant, Vaccination, Virus, double lung transplant  
1584 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 10:31 AM



75 Comments
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asshole.

Get two shots and save yourself a ton of money, and give someone who isn't an idiot two longs that they desperately need.  Need because of a non-self inflicted lung damage.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...this isn't a guy who couldn't get access like a lot of minority areas in the south.. this is a guy who HAD ACCESS TO THE VACCINE AND SAID "NO"

Fark him and the virus he rode in on.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't call the clown "lucky".

For the rest of their lives they're going to have to take medication so that their body doesn't reject the new lungs.

That may lead them susceptible to other diseases that someone with their own lungs could fight off easier.

Their life is forever compromised because it was more important to soothe their ego than to be safe.

Myself OTOH, I can live life freely because I got the damn vaccine; so I have no fear of the virus.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, morons, this guy is one of the 99.999978% (or whatever made up stat you're using this week) who survived.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only hope his medical bills bankrupt him and his family.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't think it was a problem until it effected him personally, fark this guy, shouldn't have let him in the hospital.

I believe that's just "God's Will" or some shiat.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dumbass tag MIA?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston Methodist is that same hospital where the nurses tried to protest the vaccine requirement.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I knew what I know now, I would have definitely went through with offing myself."
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YEAH BUT IF I GET THE SHOT I MIGHT GET THE SNIFFY SNIFFS
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the fark resident Covidiots TM-Fark.com will arrive shortly to explain why "Covid is not that bad" (because in their mind unless there actually were a million deaths it was all over hyped and just fear mongering)
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Yeah...this isn't a guy who couldn't get access like a lot of minority areas in the south.. this is a guy who HAD ACCESS TO THE VACCINE AND SAID "NO"

Fark him and the virus he rode in on.


It would be appropriate if he voted for the current governor and died on the OR table because the power grid failed and the backup generator also failed due to reimbursement issues.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way people like this could Find Out before they Fark Around.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it this far  "a 43-year-old Texas man" and QuitReadingThere.jpg

/Oklahoman
//7th Flag Over Texas
///Three
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sugar Land = suburb of Houston
Sugarland = band
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: I can only hope his medical bills bankrupt him and his family.


I wonder if he received a subsidy for Obamacare.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I knew what I know now, I would have definitely went through with the vaccination," Joshua Garza told ABC News.

You had every opportunity to 'know then what you know now'.  You insulated yourself from reality on purpose.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah but like magnets or something.  can anyone explain why this key sticks to my neck?  ANY QUESTIONS?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we ever develop a time machine that can go to the past, every person like this guy should be transported to a time before the existence of modern medicine.  Preferably to the era encompassing the Black Death.

Find out just how dangerous life was before the development of vaccines, drugs, antibiotics, and surgery.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You did know then what you know now. You were just too goddamn stubborn or stupid to believe it. Whynotboth.jpg?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OL' double lung-ectomy. One wonders how he breaths...

/ not enough to read the article tho
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I can amend my donor tag on my license to say "no antivaxxers"

They bought their ticket ... give my lungs to an asbestos worker or something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: You did know then what you know now. You were just too goddamn stubborn or stupid to believe it. Whynotboth.jpg?


For our pulmo-less friend:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No... by all means don't get it, but also when you get sick just stay home and pass away. Do us all a favor.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The OL' double lung-ectomy. One wonders how he breaths...

/ not enough to read the article tho


New lungs ripped from a fresh cadaver.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, Darwin missed this guy......oh well better luck next time!!!!!!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad you survived bro!
Now please wake up every morning for the rest of your life remembering that someone who needed your new lungs is dead because you were afraid of 2 little needle jabs in the arm.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldnt have given him lungs. Farking plague rats is wasting good organs for people who REALLY need em.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I knew what I know now, I would have definitely went through with the vaccination," Joshua Garza told ABC News.

You dumb bastard. You willfully ignorant piece of garbage. I have zero farks to give you.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should tell myself that I better get use to stories like this as they'll be happening a lot for the next few years.

But it's still farkin' infuriating.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: I guess I should tell myself that I better get use to stories like this as they'll be happening a lot for the next few years.

But it's still farkin' infuriating.


Infuriated Farking is the name of my chamber quartet.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immunocompromised for the rest of his life because he thought Karen on Facebook knew more about Covid-19 than thousands of top scientists throughout the world.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is one of those hind sight 2020 things

He was offered the vaccine in January.  the data that was available at the time was based on  3 or 400 people out of thousands of people In a clinical trial. That was basically a relative risk reduction. Pushed through at "warp speed" by the trump administration.   It's still hard for me to believe that people are so cynical that  They may not understand why somebody might not have wanted to be one of the 1st people to get that shot.

I work with a whole lot of people in healthcare and not many of them were jumping to get the shot in January, many still havent

If you're not willing to admit that people know more now after almost 7 months of world wide data then they did at the beginning you are lying to yourself
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disgusted they would waste a lung transplant on this piece of shiat when I'm sure there are more deserving recipients out there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the people he killed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only upside to this story is that hes got 40% chances of being dead within 3 years.

Enjoy diabetes, kidney damage and getting sick all the time from all the drugs you gonna have to take.

You stole 2 good lungs to survive but the rest of your years are gonna be a biatch to live through. Karma coming right upppppppppp.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should have just let him die.  Toss in a few "thoughts and prayers" as the lights go out.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Asshole.

Get two shots and save yourself a ton of money, and give someone who isn't an idiot two longs that they desperately need.  Need because of a non-self inflicted lung damage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a black oil roustabout in Tom Delay's heavily republican (even for Texas) old district refuses a covid shot?  No pressure.  Transplant patients are even a worse risk because the drugs that halt rejection of new organs also lessen the power of the vaccination.

Look at Frankenstein, the model transplant specimen.  He may not be your idea of perfect health.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm bothered by this for all the same reasons everyone else is. But one other thing really bothers me about it, tangentially related.  Three years ago, my wife had half of her left lung removed due to a growth which, thankfully, turned out to be benign. When covid hit we were both worried that if she contracted it she'd probably be more likely to have complications. When guidelines were announced for who could receive the vaccinations, people with lung issues weren't on the list. Instead it was people like fat smokers who could cut the line.  This guy, for whatever reason, was in line ahead of people like my wife and he refused it. She finally got it in May, thankfully. Sorry, just had to vent.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lessee... two foreign lungs and a lump of moldy cheese for brains. At this rate there isn't going to be much original material left when he does kick it.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"If I'd known...."

Fark you buddy. This has been going on a year and a half now. You knew, you just chose to be stupid.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can call him that if you like, but given the fact that he had a 1/1000 severity of infection for his age range, he is, in fact, objectively extremely unlucky.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If I knew what I know now, I would have definitely went through with the vaccination,"

You DID know, you farking idiot. All you had to do was listen to actual doctors instead of morons.

Enjoy taking anti-rejection drugs for the rest of your life. And the shortened lifespan.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe add "Not being an Idiot" to the list of requirements to receive transplants.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he qualified.  People get pulled from recipient lists for all sorts of behavioral issues or other factors that make it likely that they'll not do what's necessary to make it successful.

Refusing vaccination would certainly make a committee second guess greenlighting a procedure.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, you could have protected yourself, decided not to, now you are on a transplant list with people that are there through no fault of their own.

Do you feel petty yet?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course, the chances of this happening are miniscule.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: I'm bothered by this for all the same reasons everyone else is. But one other thing really bothers me about it, tangentially related.  Three years ago, my wife had half of her left lung removed due to a growth which, thankfully, turned out to be benign. When covid hit we were both worried that if she contracted it she'd probably be more likely to have complications. When guidelines were announced for who could receive the vaccinations, people with lung issues weren't on the list. Instead it was people like fat smokers who could cut the line.  This guy, for whatever reason, was in line ahead of people like my wife and he refused it. She finally got it in May, thankfully. Sorry, just had to vent.


Bullshiat.  My boss and my GF (two different people) have asthma and were among the first group to be eligible for the vaccine.
 
