(NPR)   Gen Z makes thrift stores cool for the first time ever. Gen X face palms in corner wearing your grandpa's clothes   (npr.org) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS - THRIFT SHOP FEAT. WANZ (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube QK8mJJJvaes
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have always found thrift shops to be ideal for Halloween costume preparation.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not like they have much choice anyway.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I for one hope for the a future where we can put these generational wars and insults behind us and all celebrate the fact all the Boomers are dead.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I have always found thrift shops to be ideal for Halloween costume preparation.


Back in the 90s I found a great brown bell-bottomed leisure suit and paisley orange  shirt at a thrift store. I went as the Ghost of Fashions Past that year.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I enjoy occasionally furniture shopping at the local ReStore.  We've gotten a good couch or two from them.  I always see people on social media post "OMG I found this rare board game at my local Goodwill".  The one in my small town is nothing but crap.

/not a fan of Goodwill anyway
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QK8mJJJv​aes]


That friggin' song's 9 years old now. I feel ancient.
 
wild9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The problem with thrift stores is that I can never find anything in my size...I'm pretty average so that might be why but walk into one and compare the men's section to the women's....there is always a huge size difference. Why? Cause I'm gonna wear these shorts until the damn crotch rips out of them. I don't get rid of clothes because they go out of style.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure every generation since at least the 70s has had thrift store style.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I for one hope for the a future where we can put these generational wars and insults behind us and all celebrate the fact all the Boomers are dead.


Hear, hear. It would be nice to move beyond the Boomer mess.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most of my clothing is from thrift stores. I've got a number of great finds:

Italian goat skin boots perfect for Ren Faire
A number of suits and blazers that manage to fit me despite my slightly unusual measurements
An enormous number of books

And the best of all: a Joseph A Bank tuxedo that fit perfectly and I wore to my usual Thursday haunt. It's what made the woman who became my wife first notice me.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fashion-conscious folks were seeking vintage clothing at least as early as the 1950s, scouring thrift shops for choice specimens. Popularity has come and gone in waves, since then. If Zeezers want to call it their own, whatever. X'ers called it their own 25 years ago and were wrong, then.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They seem to have forgotten about the entire Hipster Millennial phase? I even ran an Ebay business back in 2004 selling good stuff I found in the local thrift stores. Once I found an Armani suit tailored for a child/small adult and it went for over $1000. Leather bomber jackets, any silk scarf, anything Burberry, anything 80s (neon parachute pants going for $150!?) and anything New With Tags.

But, the biggest seller was plus size underwear and girdles of any size.

I made over $15,000 in the summer then 'sold' the business to my mother who ran it for 5 years. It got harder to find the good stuff after more people started getting wise to what we were doing.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz that's me.....!!!!!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, there is hope for my Bart Simpson T-shirt.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More than half of the Senate's members and a third of the House's members are over 65.

Boomers are, right now, between 57 and 75 years old.

It's hard not to look at Boomers and think, "you farkers are indeed the problem, aren'tcha?"
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I remember when the millennials made pot cool. Then they got it legalized.
No really--just ask them.

/did everyone forget 'hipsters' already?

Karma Chameleon: I for one hope for the a future where we can put these generational wars and insults behind us and all celebrate the fact all the Boomers are dead.


Well, by the time we're gone, you're going to be sucking for air, also due to your own choices, so I guess you'll remain stupid your entire life.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh come on, subby.. GenXers **are** the grandparents now.. Have you looked at a calendar lately?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: So, there is hope for my Bart Simpson T-shirt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

youre killing independent george: Oh come on, subby.. GenXers **are** the grandparents now.. Have you looked at a calendar lately?


Yes. Generation X is between 41 and 55 years old. In theory, more than a few of them are grandparents. In practice, they're still getting screwed by Boomers.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Most of my sturdy fall/winter coats have come from thrift stores. It seems like whenever I visit a large city it gets unseasonably cold and I don't want to pay $100+ for a coat. Last great find was in Boston, found a grey wool London Fog peacoat for $9 in a Salvation Army thrift store, with a dry cleaning tag on it.
 
