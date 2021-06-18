 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Apparently, the UK is upset that Scotland is celebrating (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Skleenar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've lived in Scotland. I've seen how those people celebrate.

Nobody wants neeps and haggis smeared all over their town.  I suggest animal control.  Just make sure they've had their shots!

PS. Kick their arse, Scotland!
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just make sure you STAY OFF ME LAWN....!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well that's the Radge........!!!!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Listening to drunken Scots holler in the streets while trying to sleep in an Edinburgh hostel is one of the my fondest memories.

"Fock you Billay!"
"Nae, fock YOU"
"FOCK YOU BILLY"
"Nae, FOCK YOOOOOOOOUOOOUUUU"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The British government ordered the Scottish fans to find their own places to watch the game because they closed off Trafalgar Square to crowds and that's where away fans normally go to watch. I'm a Netherlands  supporter so I've got no dog in this fight. I do normally cheer for the underdog and it'll be interesting to see the Scottish reaction after their team's likely defeat. Though English chav hooligans aren't much better behaved.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Skleenar: I've lived in Scotland. I've seen how those people celebrate.

Nobody wants neeps and haggis smeared all over their town.  I suggest animal control.  Just make sure they've had their shots!

PS. Kick their arse, Scotland!


All UK fans are animals.
 
Stantz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Though English chav hooligans aren't much better behaved.


Thanks you for not saying 'English football supporters'. Those that actually go there for the game instead of the win rarely cause any trouble.
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rebellious Scots to crush?
 
