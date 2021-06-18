 Skip to content
(Greensboro News & Record)   If all your friends went over a dam would you? Hey, get back here. I'm talking to you   (greensboro.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The three dead are Marshall, Will, and Holly.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that's sad.
 
falkone32
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Asked if he was optimistic about finding the five missing rafters, who had been missing about 24 hours, Cates said he remains hopeful they can be rescued

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, I wouldn't. Someone has to comfort the widows.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, Mods WTF? Not only is this a repeat but the body of the story is blocked out
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Milhouse on America's Most Wanted
Youtube 12_EjQKJH98
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeesh. I was terrified of dams when I tubed and boated as a youngster.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any Darwin recipients? Or have they reproduced.  DNRTFA obviously, am not a noob.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Three tubers dead.   Several other potatoes missing.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
damn
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have subby , on the far side of this picture where you can get out and safely carry your kayak over.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a narrow ledge and you can just skirt along the wall.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Falling off a dam CSB: Near where I grew up there was an abandoned dam. If you jumped off the right part, you'd land in a deep pool and have a pretty sweet cliff diving time. If you jumped off the wrong part, you'd land in a foot of water and mess up some important part of your anatomy.

When I was in 4th grade, the school had a speaker who jumped off the wrong part and broke his neck visit the class and give a "don't do the dumb thing I did speech". However, he ended it by showing off all the sick moves his tricked out chair could do, and more than one kid walked away from it thinking "maybe I should jump off the dam and get one of those sweet chairs
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ghastly: The three dead are Marshall, Will, and Holly.


I think the lesson is, if you're going to get high on the rapids, don't do it in a tiny raft.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How tall is the thing?
 
