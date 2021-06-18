 Skip to content
 
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Fark Ready Headline: Bear identified as suspect in Thornton car break-ins   (wmur.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks to me like someone parked a car on a bear's land.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was just after the bear necessities leave him alone.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once saw a Suzuki Samurai door peeled back like an old tin, glass all over the place, and then this trail of bright red shells, someone left Pistachios in their vehicle at the Whitney trailhead and a local black bear decided to get himself a nice high calorie treat. Talked to the ranger and he said it happens almost weekly, the local bears had learned to put their claws into the weather stripping at the top of the door and pull down to pop the glass and gain entry, pretty much any car with food in it was a possible target.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of my favorite illustrations is called "Strong Interference".  A mama bear and two cubs have invaded a campsite, and food is overturned as they look for eats.  Mama has a package of bacon in her mouth and the cubs are sticking close by.  They are stopped still in their tracks....one little skunk has wandered into the scene and they're all waiting to see what happens...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He tried to warn us!
 
