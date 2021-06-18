 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Today is National Thong Day, so if you enjoy wearing uncomfortable flat sandals, go nuts   (thereisadayforthat.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, World War II, National Flip Flop Day, American restaurant chain, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Flip-flops, term flip-flop, United States, Sandal  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 11:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sep.yimg.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can live with it.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread delivers.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not falling for this cruel trick again.

People still make fun of me around town for hanging it out of my fly on flip flop day.
 
toddism
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Thong Gone Wrong
Youtube cHVWoZnLpEE
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I dont like the feeling of the part between my toes but I only wear velcro sandals when I kayak
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 500x500]

I can live with it.


This was considered good music back in the day.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GAme on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thong is my second favorite color.

After Yoga.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
None of my shoes and none of my clothes shall go betwixt my cheeks or toes.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 500x500]

I can live with it.

This was considered good music back in the day.


No it wasn't.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wear flip flops all the time -- around the house.

/with my yellow leather banana hammock
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: GoldSpider: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 500x500]

I can live with it.

This was considered good music back in the day.

No it wasn't.


I mean not by any reasonable standard, but since when does such a standard dictate top-40 radio playlists?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Rev. Skarekroe: GoldSpider: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 500x500]

I can live with it.

This was considered good music back in the day.

No it wasn't.

I mean not by any reasonable standard, but since when does such a standard dictate top-40 radio playlists?


I think the word you were looking for is 'popular.'
 
dave0821
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: GoldSpider: Rev. Skarekroe: GoldSpider: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 500x500]

I can live with it.

This was considered good music back in the day.

No it wasn't.

I mean not by any reasonable standard, but since when does such a standard dictate top-40 radio playlists?

I think the word you were looking for is 'popular.'


But if it was popular that means people thought it was good.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.