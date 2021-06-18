 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   The couple who handcuffed themselves together for 123 days to try to save their relationship just took off the restraints ... and you'll never guess what happened next   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Want, Need, Alexander Kudlay, Debut albums, Love, Relationship breakup, much time, Ukraine  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 1:02 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am a person that needs a decent amount of alone time. Being stuck with someone 24/7 for that long would make me hate pretty much anyone.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: I am a person that needs a decent amount of alone time. Being stuck with someone 24/7 for that long would make me hate pretty much anyone.


Familiarity breeds not only contempt, but unbelievable stresses.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That sounds as smart as trying to break your heroin addiction by working in a poppy field.
 
special20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All it took was for one of them to suffer from IBS.
..why not both?
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You mean watching each other poop for three months didn't help bring them closer?
 
acouvis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somehow I doubt learning if your SO uses one sheet or two to wipe would improve anyone's relationship.... Plus just imagine how much joy it is if the hand they used to wipe was one you're handcuffed to.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only 123 days?
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pfft. Amateurs."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1 word: Shirts. Look at the pictures and think about it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

acouvis: Somehow I doubt learning if your SO uses one sheet or two to wipe would improve anyone's relationship.... Plus just imagine how much joy it is if the hand they used to wipe was one you're handcuffed to.


Both seem insufficient.  Who wipes with just one or two sheets?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1 word: Shirts. Look at the pictures and think about it.


Easy. They simply squeezed their entire partner through one of the arm holes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the couple broke up huh? Took them 123 days to figure out they would both be better off without the other.


There's 123 days they will never get back.

At least, they tried and now they know...
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


She said "This may sound strange or unlikely but I just know theres someone out there just as dumb as me. Maybe dumber!"
Then she tried to fit both hands inside her mouth.
 
covfefe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm kind of confused how they changed their shirts for these poses in their instagram phot.....oh wait, I think I just answered my own question.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, I don't even want my cable fixed anymore.

/ never had cable anyway
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow.
That's actually worse than couples being stuck at home together due to COVID....
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1 word: Shirts. Look at the pictures and think about it.


Yeah. I was wondering how such individuals would get dressed.  I suppose it's possible to modify sleeves for shirts, but this would be problematic for her bras.

And I'm still left wondering how this could be done while trying to maintain the basics like working.  Even if both work from home using computers, this would still be very difficult.

I suppose in the time of COVID-19 it would be least difficult, since so much of what one may do in public life is closed anyway, but still this doesn't seem workable.  Even things like getting in and out of vehicles and using public restrooms would be fraught with complications.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love my wife but I am pretty sure she does not want to sit with me while while I punch a grumpy.  I dropped a fart cloud lin bed ast night and she rolled over into it, that was bad enough.

/that will teach her not to try new beers on me
//worse that swapping the dog's food
///stinky 3 for the win
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Only 123 days?
[Fark user image 425x288]

"Pfft. Amateurs."


This guy Performance Arts...
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now if you truly wanted to break up do it this away.....Over & done in like 10 minutes or less!!!! Just don't bore us Fellow Farkerz!!!!
Peace out I'm outta here!!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

covfefe: I'm kind of confused how they changed their shirts for these poses in their instagram phot.....oh wait, I think I just answered my own question.


The handcuffs seem to keep switching arms, too. I'm calling shenanigans.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: I love my wife but I am pretty sure she does not want to sit with me while while I punch a grumpy.  I dropped a fart cloud lin bed ast night and she rolled over into it, that was bad enough.

/that will teach her not to try new beers on me
//worse that swapping the dog's food
///stinky 3 for the win


Call me old-fashioned, prudish, or whatever...but I do whatever I can...WHATEVER I CAN to hold in my goddamn farts in front of everyone, but most especially my significant other. I do not see free farting as "intimacy" or "comfortable with one another," or "that special, endearing trust and love in one another."  Rather, I see it is rude, incredibly gross, and just plain old unattractive.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creoena: acouvis: Somehow I doubt learning if your SO uses one sheet or two to wipe would improve anyone's relationship.... Plus just imagine how much joy it is if the hand they used to wipe was one you're handcuffed to.

Both seem insufficient.  Who wipes with just one or two sheets?


Depends what I'm wiping, and whose bed the sheets are on.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Should have forced the relationship together like normal people do; with a child. That always works.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creoena: acouvis: Somehow I doubt learning if your SO uses one sheet or two to wipe would improve anyone's relationship.... Plus just imagine how much joy it is if the hand they used to wipe was one you're handcuffed to.

Both seem insufficient.  Who wipes with just one or two sheets?


Someone who can't spare a square?

Someone who hasn't got a square to spare?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.