(NPR)   Europe is launching a satellite made from cheap building materials, which is weird because you would have assumed America would be the one to use plywood for building everything   (npr.org) divider line
    Interesting, Space exploration, Satellite, Spacecraft, European Space Agency, NASA, use of wood, main difference, WISA-Woodsat  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not at today's plywood prices.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did read years ago about some people who made a GPS satellite from off the shelf parts including an antenna made from a tape measure. So, it's definitely been done before.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Ikea is supplying satellites?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reentry may be a problem
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: So Ikea is supplying satellites?

[Fark user image image 800x450]


The "launch" control is an Allen wrench.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If steel is the king of building materials, plywood is queen.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plywood?!!

Such opulence.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Reentry may be a problem


Feature, not a bug. No debris on reentry.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Wood Boyz???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it so.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are these "cheap building materials" and where can I find them? Besides outer space.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the price of lumber lately? Let others build artisanal satellites from reclaimed carbon neutral materials.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich guy who makes Kitsats (fully-functional CubeSat replicas) put one into space for marketing purposes. No different than sending any other product into space for marketing purposes. He's already using the launch for marketing on his site.

This is an ad.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Rich guy who makes Kitsats (fully-functional CubeSat replicas) put one into space for marketing purposes. No different than sending any other product into space for marketing purposes. He's already using the launch for marketing on his site.

This is an ad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They had to cut back and use cheaper materials because the firehose of cash from Britain has been shut off.

/s
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Ready for launch.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they put satellites made of plywood into orbit by the following week somebody from Alabama will be selling the wood on eBay.

They should make them out of something cheap like diamonds and gold...
 
camaroash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Space doesn't have earthquakes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 374x664]
Ready for launch.


So long and thanks for all the carbon dioxide...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

coffeetime: So Ikea is supplying satellites?

[Fark user image image 800x450]


"In space, no one can hear you swearing." - NASA
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Japan Hopes to Send a Wooden Satellite to Space in 2023
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Japan Hopes to Send a Wooden Satellite to Space in 2023


Do you want space termites?  Because that's how you get space termites.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GORDON: If steel is the king of building materials, plywood is queen.


Plywood Queen is the name of my [insert humorous reference here] band
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: GORDON: If steel is the king of building materials, plywood is queen.

Plywood Queen is the name of my [insert humorous reference here] band


She's really stacked.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At first I thought the sat in the picture read "WAZE" and it even made sense.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the launch complex on the Futurama island of outdated robots?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Recoil Therapy: Reentry may be a problem

Feature, not a bug. No debris on reentry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
