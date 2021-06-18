 Skip to content
(YouGov)   Moon bugs? Seriously? Who the hell calls them moon bugs?   (today.yougov.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to TFA, nobody
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato bugs? Those moon bugs?

[googles] Holy crap, first result for "moon bugs": That Israeli lander that spontaneously disassembled upon contact with the moon had some tartigrades that may have survived.
Let's hope they don't find any space mushrooms.

[reads link] "Fireflies".

/Never mind.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Luciolle
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"What the hell are you talking about?" strangely absent, especially with the massive extinction event this generation is experiencing live.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I call them delicious little treats
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And why is the survey in the "politics" section
 
Lifeless
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "What the hell are you talking about?" strangely absent, especially with the massive extinction event this generation is experiencing live.


This year I've seen two or three.  I might've seen the same one twice.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zerkalo: And why is the survey in the "politics" section


Because if you call it one thing the other side will hate you for it and wish death upon you
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I call them the same thing may everyone else in America does.  Flying Blinkey Twinkle Beetles.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In my holler we call them devil's tears because Jesus made them.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are called Children Do-It-Yourself Jewlery kits.

/ too soon?
// millions of them
/// if you slam them off concrete before turning their removed and self-adhesive light into Jewlery they will glow longer.
//// as of 1972
 
baorao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe its pronounced JUNE-bug.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wah-wah-tay-see?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baorao: I believe its pronounced JUNE-bug.


Also a flying beetle but does not glow. Main purpose in life, much like several 'cousin' breeds, is to clog swimming pool filters, eat only the things in your garden or yard you actually care about and make weird noises at dusk.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I call them delicious little treats


Looks like you are finally proving this comic wrong:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's what Blanche Graham his ladybugs after midnight.

/15 minute time out penalty
//pol  in non pol thread
///starting now
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As kids, we used to catch them after dark and put them in jars. We called them "night lights." In the morning, we called them "Charlie snacks."

Charlie was our pet frog.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I used to watch the lightning bugs fly over the tree lawn while I sat on the front porch drinking pop in the summer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they get in the house? Dead!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: zerkalo: And why is the survey in the "politics" section

Because if you call it one thing the other side will hate you for it and wish death upon you


Yeah I call them n-bugs and all the libs call me deplorable and other mean names.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size

We were afraid of "moon bugs" once.
 
