(CNN)   If the world opening back up makes you nervous, there's now a term for it. You might be dealing with "Cave Syndrome" which is a totally real thing that we did not just make up   (cnn.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny, I thought that was when your reaction to life giving you lemons was to declare that you're going to find a way to make lemons combustible and then use them to burn life's house down.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Funny, I thought that was when your reaction to life giving you lemons was to declare that you're going to find a way to make lemons combustible and then use them to burn life's house down.


No, first you demand to see life's manager, THEN you burn life's house down.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Funny, I thought that was when your reaction to life giving you lemons was to declare that you're going to find a way to make lemons combustible and then use them to burn life's house down.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plato would be proud.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
* goes outside *

* shields eyes and blinks *

* goes back inside *
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought that was being an introvert. Or an environmentalist.

I was so happy. For a while, everyone acted the way I wanted them to.
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cave Syndrome?  I thought it was "Having a decent grasp of reality"?

/just because you CAN go into large crowds, doesn't mean you should
//get out of the house, but just be smart
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I noticed something happening, so I coined a non-scientific term for it and wrote a book with that term as the title. What a crazy coincidence!"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I Ate Shergar: Funny, I thought that was when your reaction to life giving you lemons was to declare that you're going to find a way to make lemons combustible and then use them to burn life's house down.

No, first you demand to see life's manager, THEN you burn life's house down.


First you try to melt life's icy heart with a hot island song.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When he notices a patient is afraid to leave their home, he said he teaches them his MAV system, which stands for "mindfulness, attitude and vision," which he developed in 2021.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a form of PTSD that's exhibited with generalized agoraphobia, but you can call it Margaret, if you want.  Just make a plan to get over being ruled by your neuroses.

/definitely have it a little bit, but the meditation practice I've picked up during the pandi, coupled with ignoring my intellect and "feeling" my way through things, has done wonders.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Golden Age is ending. The Age of the Extroverted Assholes is upon us once more.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I thought that was being an introvert. Or an environmentalist.

I was so happy. For a while, everyone acted the way I wanted them to.


It's an extroverts world. It's been nice to not have to buy into that bullshiat for the past year.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I could step out of my house without getting assaulted, creeped on, grabbed, or harassed for my skin color, I might give a shiat about your cave syndrome.

/seriously the pandemic has made people way more willing to fark with you if they think something is wrong with you
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed not spending any money while receiving government money checks.  That was nice.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been a Germaphobe for over 35 years now & I was prepared for this Pandemic. I'm still stocked up on gloves, masks, hand sanitizer along w/a full body hazmat suit to keep ALL the germs away from me!!!!
I'm a hermit/troll too so I'm very happy about not having to leave my Cave......!!!!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did you ever notice anything about the kind of person who disparages fear, and mocks the "fearful", and continually whines about "fearmongering"?
I have.
And I bet you have, too.
When push comes to shove, they always turn out to be as soft and yellow as a f**king banana.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, they can fark off with that.

I'm moderately agoraphobic, and my recovery was derailed by COVID-19. I don't have "Cave Syndrome," and I don't need "MVA" or whatever the hell that self-diagnostic, self-trivializing bullshiat is described in that article. I'm fine with going out at this point, and have done so on limited occasions. It's difficult not because of some "Cave Syndrome" bullshiat, but because COVID-19 avoidance aggravated my already-existing agoraphobia.

I don't need bullshiat from some schmuck who thinks he "invented" mindfulness. I need for the country to be 70+% fully vaccinated. At that point, I'll resume exposure and CBT therapy for my agoraphobia, which was only enabled & exacerbated by over a year of (advised, recommended) avoidance thanks to COVID-19, and resume my life as it was before March, 2020.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creoena: Cave Syndrome?  I thought it was "Having a decent grasp of reality"?

/just because you CAN go into large crowds, doesn't mean you should
//get out of the house, but just be smart


Keep in mind, that guy's in Florida.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
making up terms is how we deal with new things
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe everyone should go back into their holes.  Driving around has been a real biatch since people started coming back out to the open.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been working from my sofa with my dogs and cats next to me for the last year. I get coffee the way I like it, and I don't have to put on pants if I don't want to. Nobody bothers me, and I can roll out of bed 15 minutes before work and not have to waste an hour of my day driving back and forth.

And it's a 'syndrome' if I don't want to go back to crappy drivers and buying gas and sitting in my gross little cube?
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For a large portion of my adult life I lived and worked with approximately 300 people in a metal box about 50x500ft. I have enjoyed the distance and staying away from people.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: cryinoutloud: I thought that was being an introvert. Or an environmentalist.

I was so happy. For a while, everyone acted the way I wanted them to.

It's an extroverts world. It's been nice to not have to buy into that bullshiat for the past year.


Amen to that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Did you ever notice anything about the kind of person who disparages fear, and mocks the "fearful", and continually whines about "fearmongering"?
I have.
And I bet you have, too.
When push comes to shove, they always turn out to be as soft and yellow as a f**king banana.


i like bananas, i don't usually try to fight them
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peki: If I could step out of my house without getting assaulted, creeped on, grabbed, or harassed for my skin color, I might give a shiat about your cave syndrome.

/seriously the pandemic has made people way more willing to fark with you if they think something is wrong with you


Where do you live?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When he notices a patient is afraid to leave their home, he said he teaches them his MAV system, which stands for "mindfulness, attitude and vision," which he developed in 2021.
[media-amazon.com image 352x500]


Buy it, buy it, buy it. Buy my therapy, get out of the house and go buy!
Come on, that's all it is. Fark this country. Break everyone, then sell them therapy to make them GET BACK OUT THERE.
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: cryinoutloud: I thought that was being an introvert. Or an environmentalist.

I was so happy. For a while, everyone acted the way I wanted them to.

It's an extroverts world. It's been nice to not have to buy into that bullshiat for the past year.


Experience is a torch that lights only the path of the bearer.

Being inside took a lot of background light away from the rest of the world that would have normally been generated by us extroverts running around.
 
