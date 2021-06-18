 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Stressed Out Guy)   Thanks to the vaccines, the pandemic may be coming to an end. But pandemic stress could linger for a while, leaving us all in Gordon Ramsey mood for months to come   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, So Many Things, Woods, Sleater-Kinney, coping mechanisms, new study, de-stress venue, average American, stress levels  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2021 at 1:16 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, Sherlock. Is Ric Romero the reporter on this?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ramsey's "temper" is an act.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not coincidentally, the ones saying never are the same people that consider wearing masks in a Costco tyranny.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Until the next time.
 
docilej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure there will a super spreader variant announced right before the midterm elections that will get us right back pandemic lockdown levels once again.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ramsey's "temper" is an act.


Eh, yes and no. I agree he's not actually as bad as he represents himself in his various shock value food shows, but watch the episode of Hot Ones where he's the guest. He's still certainly a fragile, petulant fark.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gordon Ramsey mood, is that because of all the sex people will be having?
Gordon Talks Dirty
Youtube ZIesCd4I4hU
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The economy in Canada is already roaring back. But employers (wages) and landlords (cost of living) and credit card companies (repaying pandemic debt) are going to need some serious come-to-Jesus moments if Canada is actually going to recover by the end of 2022. We are so farked, still.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 525x653]

Until the next time.


I can recall them warning us about a pandemic at least back as far as the mid 80's.
2020 it came true.
But they'd been crying wolf so long that there are still peepo who still refuse to believe it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 525x653]

Until the next time.


The reason Ebola, SARS, and Covid didn't kill more people than they did was because of a concerted effort by health experts and specific Asian and African nations to limit its spread along with experts who developed vaccines to prevent it.

The reason Covid killed way more people than it needed to in nations ruled by authoritarian shiatheads like America, Brazil, and India is because health experts were sidelined by dunderheads like yourself.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see the Q trolls are still out in full force...

The thing people aren't talking about is that the stress from the pandemic was maybe 1/3rd from Covid itself and the rest of it was these shiatheels acting like spoiled 5 year olds and all the overly placating asshats giving in to their childish demands... We might as well just close the door and hand the keys to the castle to these walking abortion posters because they sure as hell ain't doing a damn thing to put them back into the church basements and derelict bingo halls were they belong.

It's the social disease not the actual one that's causing the stress guys.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

olrasputin: dothemath: Ramsey's "temper" is an act.

Eh, yes and no. I agree he's not actually as bad as he represents himself in his various shock value food shows, but watch the episode of Hot Ones where he's the guest. He's still certainly a fragile, petulant fark.


I dont buy it.
Theres no way anyone with a massive anger issue could be as patient as he is with kids. But the screaming thing gets viewers.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.